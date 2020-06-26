US Senate Passes Bill To Impose Sanctions On China Over Hong Kong Security Law

The US Senate passed a bipartisan bill by unanimous consent that would impose sanctions on China for its decision to implement the controversial national security law in Hong Kong. According to critics, the law will erode the city's democratic freedoms.

According to the reports by international media, the bill was authored by Republican Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania and Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland. In one of the bills, the Hong Kong Autonomy Act would slap sanctions on individuals and businesses that help China restrict the autonomy of Hong Kong.

"What the government of China is doing in Hong Kong is unacceptable. They are taking away the rights of people in Hong Kong. They are snuffing out freedoms that exist there right now," Democratic Senator Van Hollen was quoted as saying.

A second measure from Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri is a resolution rebuking China for violating the Sino-British Joint Declaration signed in 1984 to guarantee autonomy for Hong Kong.

"The new security law being adopted by China would deal a mighty blow to the freedoms and liberties that Hong Kongers have enjoyed for decades now. It is a permanent break from the one country, two systems principle that has governed that city since 1997," Republican Senator Hawley said.

Both the measures that are combined into one bill before getting the Senate's nod still needs to be passed in the House of Representatives before the US President Donald Trump gives his approval. Earlier Trump had announced that his administration will revise the State Department's travel advisory for Hong Kong to exhibit 'increased danger of punishment by the Chinese state security apparatus'.

Protest over security law

Large demonstrations in Hong Kong have prevented China from implementing the controversial security law. However, Beijing has made it clear that the legislation would be enacted without any delay. Following this, a police unit will be established to oversee the implementation of the legislation, along with secret policing in the former British colony. The imposition of the new security law has received massive criticism from the international community despite both China and Hong Kong's administrations affirming that they have the full right to execute the legislation.

