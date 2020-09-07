Fourth Dimension Media Announces E-Conclave On 'decoding Media In Telangana'

India’s leading media outsourcing company Fourth Dimension Media has announced its next e-conclave on “Decoding Media in Telangana” which is set to happen on 29 September 2020.

Their first two e-conclaves unraveled media in different aspects in the Tamil Nadu market under the topic “Unlocking Media in Tamil Nadu” took place on 29 July and 21 August this year and was successful while the reach and the response for it was tremendous.

While southern India has seen a rise in Adex in the last couple of months, Telangana is very unique in its own, Out of the other four southern states, Tamil Nadu and Kerala have a strong influence of retail, jewellery, and real estate. Telangana has stood steady in these testing times, it will be good to understand from experts what has contributed to this growth and how is the state planning to sustain.

Fourth Dimension Media has ruminated the situation and have chosen some thought-provoking topics to discuss, debate, and guide the audience that has enthralled the views of the industry and the general public at large.

Like their previous events, Decoding Media in Telangana has the most renowned speakers, and the creators have strived to bring the best of best speakers like Kartik Sharma, CEO – South Asia, Omnicom Media Group (OMG), L V Krishnan - CEO, TAM Media Research who will give an introduction about the webinar.

The panelists would include Dhiraj Naidu - Head Sales & Marketing, Ghanta foods (Bambino), Surabhi Gupta - Head – Media, Vermillion Communications, Vaishnavi Gaddam - Director, VIL Media, Jacob Mathew - Head – Marketing Communications, Penna Cement, Shekhar Banerjee - Chief Client Officer & West Head, Wavemaker, Jiteen Aggarwal, Head – Marketing, Hettich India as panelists and Anuradha Mathu Agarwal - Senior Vice President, Ad- Sales as moderator.

