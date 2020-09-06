UP Artisans Hopeful As Demand For Local Toys Increase After PM’s Call To Team Up For Toys

With the central government is discussing ways to boost the manufacturing of Indian toys, artisans in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad are hopeful about their livelihood.

One such artisan is Basheer Ahmed. Speaking to ANI, he said that the demand for wooden toys has increased significantly as more people are shifting towards indigenous toys after conflicts with China. He said, "Demand for these toys has increased amid conflict with China. People are looking for alternatives and supporting local products."

Basheer Ahmed said that earlier, due to Coronavirus, artisans were earning less, but after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for boosting the manufacturing units across the country, our incomes have steadily increased with the people getting inclined towards local products. While addressing the nation during Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi requested the citizens to be 'vocal for local' for the toy industry and team up for its production. Narendra Modi also shared the statistics of the global toy industry and India's insignificant share in it while requesting startups and new businesses to team up and work hard to help it grow. He also encouraged people to turn to traditional Indian toys made by local artisans as a part of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' mission.

Had an extensive meeting on ways to boost toy manufacturing in India. Our focus would be to support the sector and create toys that ensure physical fitness and holistic personality development. https://t.co/5yvLU8Zx22 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 22, 2020

In Mann Ki Baat, PM said, "There has been a rich tradition of local toys in our country. There are many talented and skilled artisans who possess expertise in making good toys. Toys are very important for the development of children. Even Rabindranath Tagore has spoken about the importance of toys. India has the talent and the ability to become a toy hub by making toys for the entire world."

India-China faceoff at LAC

20 Indian Army soldiers were martyred in a violent faceoff which took place on June 15 at Galwan Valley. As per Chinese media, the Chinese PLA also suffered casualties. Later on August 29 and 30, Chinese troops violated the consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic talk regarding LAC dispute. As per the official statement issued by the Defence Ministry, "Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on the ground."

