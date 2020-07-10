Fourth Dimension To Roll Out Next E-conclave 'Unlocking Media In Tamil Nadu' This July

Fourth Dimension, a Chennai based media outsourcing company has paved its way to be the country’s number one media outsourcing firm. Having a national presence, the company operates with offices in Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi. Fourth Dimension Media is enthused to create a knowledge-sharing forum in this pandemic situation, where there will be sessions which will help understand more about the market scenario and how are we going to deal with this and overcome the current situation.

It has marked its footprints not only in Television, radio and magazine but also in areas such as Outdoor, Cable, Digital, Youtube Channels etc. The firm currently handles the sales of Puthiya Thalaimurai (No.1 Tamil News channel), V6 (Leading Telugu News Channel), Puthu Yugam (Tamil GEC) and B2B events all over South India

After the overwhelming response received for their continuous projects like South Indian Media Summit of 2018, 2019, Mobile & Digital Media Conclave 2019 and their latest Changing Media Landscape in Tamil Nadu, the creators of the event are all set to roll out their next E conclave this time on “Unlocking Media in Tamil Nadu- Chapter1 ” this July.

The creators have ruminated the situation and have chosen some thought-provoking topics to discuss, debate and guide the audience that have enthralled the views of the industry and general public at large.

“We have been eagerly waiting to do an E Conclave which will be of interest to both advertisers and the media fraternity at large. As always Tamil Nadu is at a vanguard position in terms of brands and adex and it will be good to learn from awesome speakers on what their outlook is for the next couple of months” says Shankar.B, Chief Executive Officer, Fourth Dimension Media Solutions (P) Limited.

