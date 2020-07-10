COVID-19: Tamil Nadu Secretariat To Be Shut For 2 Days For disinfectant Work

The Tamil Nadu Secretariat in Chennai, with all the offices inside the premises, will be shut for the next two days for disinfectant works as a preventative measure against the Coronavirus. Every department office will be disinfected and cleaned.

Though it's closed during all the second Saturdays, some of the offices operate even during such holidays. At least 172 cases of COVID-19 has been reported from the Secretariat so far.

On Friday, state Minister for Cooperation, Sellur K Raju, tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel Coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami held a meeting with the Central Committee at the Secretariat regarding the preventive measures taken against COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu and the treatment provided to the infected persons, the CM Office had said.

Tamil Nadu COVID outbreak

Fresh COVID-19 cases again breached the 4,000-mark in Tamil Nadu after a gap of three days and 65 deaths were reported on Thursday, taking the tally to 1.26 lakh and the toll to 1,765. Though the state's daily count of fresh cases soared to 4,231, the downtrend in the fresh infections in the capital city continued with the addition of only 1,216 cases, bringing some relief to the officials battling the pandemic.

For the sixth successive day on Thursday, Chennai reported less than 2,000 cases. It is also the third straight day the city saw less than 1,300 cases after clocking its highest single-day increase of 2,393 on June 30. The total COVID-19 cases stood at 1,26,581 of which Chennai accounted for 73,728, a health department bulletin said.

(AP Photo for representation)

