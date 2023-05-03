Go First Passengers Left In Lurch As Airline Suspends Flight Operations In India

In a sudden collapse of the Indian Civil aviation company Go First Airline on May 2, the Airline announced bankruptcy and grounded operations for three days from May 3 to May 5 adding that a full refund will be issued to the passengers. In the aftermath, the passengers who had already booked their tickets were stranded and had to face a number of hurdles.

“They have given us the refund. They have said for bankruptcy reasons so the flights have been restricted till the 5th. They did not give any message, intimation, no mail, or anything. They haven't refunded the full money,” informed one of the passengers of the cancelled Delhi-Guwahati Go First flight on May 3.

Passenger harrowed after Go First grounded flight operations

Another stranded passenger from Srinagar stated, “My family members are waiting, they are asking why haven’t you come?” A woman passenger sharing her ordeal said, “I am extremely worried and upset. Family members are also worried. What can I do?”

The affected passengers also complained the operational staff didn’t communicate about the cancellations and also there is no information about the reason why the flights have been suspended. A miffed customer Harender Singh, a passenger who booked his ticket with Go First Airlines, said, "I left at 3 from Meerut to board the flight from Delhi to Ahmedabad, but after reaching here I got to know that my flight has been cancelled, no one is ready to say anything clearly."

Another passenger who booked his ticket with Go First Airlines said, "With a lot of difficulties we managed to plan a holiday to Leh and booked all the tickets..."

Go First announces bankruptcy

On Tuesday, May 2, Go First Airlines said that due to the non-supply of engines by the US-based jet engines manufacturer, operations will remain cancelled.

Earlier, in the month of March, Go First Airways cancelled several flights causing extreme inconvenience to passengers.

Due to operational reasons, GoFirst flights for 3rd, 4th and 5th May 2023 have been cancelled. We sincerely apologise to our loyal customers. Please visit https://t.co/qRNQ4oQROr for more information. We assure that we’ll be back with more information soon. #GoFirst pic.twitter.com/QAJlL017QS — GO FIRST (@GoFirstairways) May 2, 2023

In an exclusive interview on Republic TV, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Go First, the airline which has been forced to shut down due to a lack of engine supply by American manufacturers Pratt & Whitney stated, they have been “completely deceived” by the American company.