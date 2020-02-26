ICICI Bank Opening Time, Closing Time And Lunch Time; Here Is A Complete Guide

Industrial Credit and Investment Corporation of India, better known as ICICI is one of the leading banks of India. According to a report published in 2018, ICICI is the second largest bank in India in terms of assets and market capitalisation. Here are the timings and other details about the bank that you need to know if you are visiting the back anytime soon.

What is the opening and closing time of the ICICI bank?

ICICI Bank is open 5 days a week, that is Monday to Friday. The bank operates on alternative Saturdays. Whereas, the bank is usually closed on Sundays. Here are the opening and closing times of the bank, according to which you can plan your visit to the bank.

ICICI Opening Time 9:30 AM (On Weekdays) ICICI Closing Time 4:30 PM (On Weekdays)

Timing details on weekends (That is on 1st, 3rd and 5th Saturday of the month)

ICICI Opening Time 9:30 AM ICICI Closing Time 4:30 PM

(*ICICI Bank opening and closing time may differ from branch to branch. The above timings are standard timings for all the braches*)

During the mentioned hours above, an account holder or a customer can visit the bank for their business queries. Anyone can deposit or withdraw money, or encash cheques during these timings. Do note that the bank is closed on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays of each month.

What are ICICI Bank's lunch timings?

ICICI Bank lunch timings differ from bank to bank. All the employees of the bank don’t go to lunch all at once, to provide assistance to the customers. Usually, lunch timings are around 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.

What are the NEFT timings in ICICI bank?

NEFT, National Electronic Funds Transfer, is an electronic funds system. ICICI is one of those banks which avails the NEFT service online and offline. If a customer or account holder wants to use NEFT service, below are the timings the service is available.

ICICI Bank NEFT Timings 8:00 AM to 6:30 PM

(*The NEFT service is not available on Sundays, and 2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month. Whereas it is available on 1st, 3rd, and 5th Saturdays of each month*)

What are the timings of RTGS in ICICI bank?

RTGS, real-time gross settlement, systems are specialist funds transfer systems where the customer can transfer money or securities from one bank to any other bank on real-time. ICICI provides the RTGC service. If a customer or account holder wants to use RTGS service, below are the timings the service is available.

ICICI Bank RTGS Timings 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM

(*The RTGS service is not available on Sundays, and 2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month. Whereas it is available on 1st, 3rd, and 5th Saturdays of each month*)

More about the ICICI bank

The bank offers a wide range of banking products and financial services for corporate and retail customers. Various channels and specialised subsidiaries are used in the areas of investment banking, life/non-life insurance, venture capital and asset management. The bank established in 1994, is also one of the big four banks of India. ICICI Bank offers various services including online money transfer and tracking service, loans, automated lockers, credit/debit card and digital wallet. ICICI has bagged numerous awards and accolades as well for its performance in the market and for the services. The headquarter of ICICI is situated in Mumbai, Maharashtra with its registered office in Vadodara, Gujrat.

General FAQs

1. How many ATMs does ICICI bank have?

Answer: As of June 2019, ICICI bank has 15,589 ATMs across India.

2. How many branches does ICICI bank have?

Answer: As of June 2019, ICICI bank has a network of 5,275 branches across India.

3. What is the minimum balance requirement in ICICI bank?

Answer: The minimum balance required for opening Savings Account in ICICI is Rs. 10,000 in metro and urban locations, Rs. 5,000 in semi-urban and Rs. 2,000 in rural locations.

