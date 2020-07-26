Indian Railways Ends British-era 'Dak Messengers' Deployment; Goes Virtual To Cut Costs

The Indian Railways has issued an order to stop the practice of using ‘Dak Messengers’ or personal messengers for sending any official communication and instructed the zones to move to communication via videoconferencing. This move comes in a bid to save cost.

The order issued on Friday states that the railway board, zones and PSUs will only communicate via video conferencing adding that the practice of using Dak Messengers should be 'stopped immediately'.

“As a measure to reduce cost and improve savings on establishment related expenditure, the Board has desired that all discussions amongst officials of Railways PSU /Railway Board should invariably be held over video conferencing accordingly booking of personal messenger/Dak messenger should be stopped immediately", the order dated July 24 to the zones stated.

The railway ministry has said the move is aimed at cutting the national carrier’s costs. "Compliance of the above should be ensured, as it would lead significant savings in allowances, stationery, Fax etc.", the order added.

READ | Railways to introduce clause in procurement process to promote local suppliers

Who are Dak Messengers?

Dak messengers are usually peons who are recognized and given the responsibility of transporting files, documents of sensitive nature across the Railways' network. The files are ferried from Railway Board to its various departments, to its zones and divisions. This practice was introduced by the British when there was no internet or email.

READ | Mumbai: New Central Railway app to help staff check tickets on phones

Cost-cutting practices undertaken by the Railway Ministry

Earlier, the Railways announced a freeze in the creation of new posts, shifting outsourced work to CSR, rationalisation of manpower at workshops, moving ceremonial functions to digital platforms. The Ministry also advised the zones to control expenditure by reducing staff cost, rationalising staff and also by making them perform multiple tasks. It further suggested the zones to review contracts, reduce energy consumption and cut cost in administrative and other areas.

Furthermore, the Railway ministry also instructed that all file work be moved to the digital sphere and recommended that all correspondence must be done through secure e-mails. It also asked the zones to reduce the use of stationery articles, cartridges and other items by at least 50 percent.

READ | Indian Railways launches app for contactless ticket checking at Mumbai station

READ | Railways to introduce clause in procurement process to promote local suppliers