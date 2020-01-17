Jeff Bezos Writes An Open Letter To Indian Stakeholders, Highlights 'Make In India'

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has written an open letter to the customers and partners in India where he has highlighted how the firm helps small scale retailers and promotes 'Make In India' product across the world. The letter is on the firm's Indian retail website.

Bezos' open letter

In his letter, Bezos said that more than 60,000 business were exporting goods globally, leading to total exports exceeding US $1 billion. In the letter, Bezos mentioned how the Prime Service has helped to watch ad-free online streaming of shows and movies and the fact that the firm has committed to helping the climate after signing the Climate Pledge which is a commitment to meet the Paris Accord ten years early.

Bezos went on to state that the firm has to eliminate the usage of single-use plastic by June 2020 and will also add 10,000 electric rickshaws to its delivery fleet.

Bezos is currently in India on a visit where he announced that the American firm will be investing $1 Billion in the country.

Bezos also said that the firm will establish Digital Haats in 100 cities, villages, and communities to help businesses integrate into the digital economy. The Digital Haats will provide services like e-commerce onboarding, imaging and cataloging, warehouse space, logistics, digital marketing, and compliance. Digital Haats will be in local neighborhoods and available to MSMEs irrespective of their association with Amazon.

Earlier, Union Minister of Commerce, Piyush Goyal had said that Amazon was not doing a favour to the country by the investments and questioned how the online retailing major could incur such "big" losses but for its predatory pricing. "They (Amazon) may have put in a billion dollars but if they make a loss of a billion dollars every year, then jolly well will have to finance that billion dollar. So, it is not as if they are doing a favour to India when they invest a billion dollars," he said at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi. The minister then went on to clarify his statement on Friday.