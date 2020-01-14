Bundesliga Becomes The 1st League To Adopt Machine Learning, Partner With Amazon

Bundesliga has become the first football league in the world to adopt machine learning by partnering with Amazon Web Services to provide real-time game statistics to the fans. The league released a statement on Monday to announce that Amazon Web Services would be Bundesliga's official technology provider going forward. The association will debut when Bundesliga returns from its winter break on January 17 (January 18 IST).

The German top-flight is the first to adopt the digital advancements of machine learning and analytics. A subsidiary of Jeff Bezos owned-Amazon, Amazon Web Services provides cloud-computing data to companies. It is believed that the technology provider will be able to make the game more engaging by providing in-depth insight into every game. It'll enable new experiences for the supporters.

The league further added that Amazon Web Services' digital capabilities will offer fans real-time predictions on goal-scoring opportunities, minute-by-minute analysis as well as data from past Bundesliga games. Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are two of the biggest clubs in Germany. Bundesliga plans to use the Amazon Web Services to provide personalised game footage of the clubs to boost the league's appeal to global supporters.

Bundesliga CEO Christian Seifert shared his view on the partnership stating that they are excited to work alongside AWS to develop the next generation of viewing experience for fans. Seifert added that the motive behind the deal remains to deliver a world-class football experience to its viewers around the globe.

Amazon Web Services Vice President and Managing Director Andy Isherwood claimed that Bundesliga is one of the most entertaining sports leagues in the world. He said that they aim to use the technological advancements to make the league a wholesome experience for football supporters.

Bayern Munich preparing for their tie against Hertha

🏎 @bayer04_en ready to rejoin the race next week 🏁 pic.twitter.com/xczOEIhM6X — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) January 12, 2020

Bundesliga will return from its winter break this weekend. Borussia Dortmund will visit Augsburg on Saturday IST, while Hertha Berlin would host Bayern Munich on Sunday, January 19 IST.

