Amazon Chief Jeff Bezos Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi At Delhi's Raj Ghat

General News

American e-commerce giant Amazon's chief Jeff Bezos arrived at India on Tuesday afternoon and one of the first places he visited was New Delhi's Raj Ghat

Written By Shubhayan Bhattacharya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jeff

American e-commerce giant Amazon's chief Jeff Bezos arrived at India on Tuesday afternoon and one of the first places he visited was New Delhi's Raj Ghat. There he paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Gandhi memorial. Bezos took to Twitter to share the video of his visit.

READ | Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' Donation To Australian Bushfires Has Netizens Divided

To meet PM Modi

Jeff Bezos is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top government officials, besides industry leaders, according to reports. The top executive will also attend SMBhav an event focussing on small and medium businesses in India - that is slated for January 15-16 in the capital city. Bezos is likely to discuss regulatory issues in his meeting with the government officials.

READ | Jeff Bezos To Buy NFL Team Detroit Lions? Amazon CEO Has Visited Detroit For Talks

Amazon faces protest from small businesses

Amazon, which has seen significant growth in its business in India, has also witnessed protests from a section of traders in the country who claim that e-commerce giants including Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart offer deep discounts and engage in unfair business practices. Last year, the government had tightened rules for e-commerce marketplaces with foreign investment. These rules barred such platforms from offering products of sellers in which they hold a stake and banned exclusive marketing arrangements among other clauses. Following this, Amazon restructured its joint ventures to ensure compliance.

READ | Jeff Bezos Unveils ‘Blue Moon’ Spacecraft, Plans 2024 Lunar Landing

READ | Jeff Bezos Donates $98.5 Million To Organisations To Help Homeless

