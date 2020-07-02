JSW Group Pledges To Reduce $400 Million Imports From China To Nil In 2 Years Time

Quick links:
Following incessant tensions on the LAC border, a large number of the citizens of India have united in aiming to give a befitting response to China’s aggression by dealing it an economic setback. While scores of people have boycotted Made in China products including its software, the Central government caused a major blow to China’s Digital Silk Route ambitions by banning 59 Chinese applications on Wednesday. The ban on TikTok is likely to cause up to $6 billion in losses to its parent company.
In a significant development in this regard, The JSW Group, which has net imports of $400 million from China, has pledged to bring it down to nil in the next two years. Parth Jindal, Managing Director of JSW Cement and son of Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal, said in a tweet on Thursday that ‘the unprovoked attack by the Chinese on Indian soil has been a huge wakeup call and a clarion call’ for this action.
The unprovoked attack by the Chinese on Indian soil on our brave jawaans has been a huge wake up call and a clarion call for action - we @TheJSWGroup have a net import of $400mn from China annually and we pledge to bring this down to zero in the next 24 months #BoycottChina— Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) July 2, 2020
JSW Cements mainly imports clinker (rock form of cement) from China, grinds it and mixes fly ash supplied by JSW Steel to tap the domestic markets.
Earlier, in response to a Chinese mouthpiece stooge, Anand Mahindra had also used similar words - clarion call - to describe what the call-to-action to compete with China economically meant for Indian industry.
I suspect this comment might well be the most effective & motivating rallying cry that India Inc. has ever received. Thank you for the provocation. We will rise to the occasion...🙏🏽 https://t.co/LZbQhS8xVW— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 30, 2020
Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari has also said that Chinese companies would no longer be considered for road contracts, even via JVs.
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday banned 59 Chinese applications including TikTok. The Centre stated that it has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about the misuse of these apps for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers that have locations outside India. Hence, in a move to protect the sovereignty of Indian Cyberspace and to ensure the interests of crores of Indian mobile users. The move came amid the ongoing India-China standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
1. TikTok
2. Shareit
3. Kwai
4. UC Browser
5. Baidu map
6. Shein
7. Clash of Kings
8. DU battery saver
9. Helo
10. Likee
11. YouCam makeup
12. Mi Community
13. CM Browers
14. Virus Cleaner
15. APUS Browser
16. ROMWE
17. Club Factory
18. Newsdog
19. Beutry Plus
20. WeChat
21. UC News
22. QQ Mail
23. Weibo
24. Xender
25. QQ Music
26. QQ Newsfeed
27. Bigo Live
28. SelfieCity
29. Mail Master
30. Parallel Space
31. Mi Video Call – Xiaomi
32. WeSync
33. ES File Explorer
34. Viva Video – QU Video Inc
35. Meitu
36. Vigo Video
37. New Video Status
38. DU Recorder
39. Vault- Hide
40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio
41. DU Cleaner
42. DU Browser
43. Hago Play With New Friends
44. Cam Scanner
45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile
46. Wonder Camera
47. Photo Wonder
48. QQ Player
49. We Meet
50. Sweet Selfie
51. Baidu Translate
52. Vmate
53. QQ International
54. QQ Security Center
55. QQ Launcher
56. U Video
57. V fly Status Video
58. Mobile Legends
59. DU Privacy
