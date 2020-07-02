Last Updated:

JSW Group Pledges To Reduce $400 Million Imports From China To Nil In 2 Years Time

JSW Group MD Parth Jindal announced that the company which has net imports of $400 million from China pledges to bring it down to nil in the next two years

Gloria Methri
Gloria Methri
JSW

Following incessant tensions on the LAC border, a large number of the citizens of India have united in aiming to give a befitting response to China’s aggression by dealing it an economic setback. While scores of people have boycotted Made in China products including its software, the Central government caused a major blow to China’s Digital Silk Route ambitions by banning 59 Chinese applications on Wednesday. The ban on TikTok is likely to cause up to $6 billion in losses to its parent company.

In a significant development in this regard, The JSW Group, which has net imports of $400 million from China, has pledged to bring it down to nil in the next two years. Parth Jindal, Managing Director of JSW Cement and son of Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal, said in a tweet on Thursday that ‘the unprovoked attack by the Chinese on Indian soil has been a huge wakeup call and a clarion call’ for this action.

JSW Cements mainly imports clinker (rock form of cement) from China, grinds it and mixes fly ash supplied by JSW Steel to tap the domestic markets.

Earlier, in response to a Chinese mouthpiece stooge, Anand Mahindra had also used similar words - clarion call - to describe what the call-to-action to compete with China economically meant for Indian industry.

Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari has also said that Chinese companies would no longer be considered for road contracts, even via JVs.

India bans 59 Chinese apps

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday banned 59 Chinese applications including TikTok. The Centre stated that it has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about the misuse of these apps for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers that have locations outside India. Hence, in a move to protect the sovereignty of Indian Cyberspace and to ensure the interests of crores of Indian mobile users. The move came amid the ongoing India-China standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

1. TikTok

2. Shareit

3. Kwai

4. UC Browser

5. Baidu map 

6. Shein 

7. Clash of Kings 

8. DU battery saver 

9. Helo 

10. Likee

11. YouCam makeup 

12. Mi Community 

13. CM Browers 

14. Virus Cleaner 

15. APUS Browser 

16. ROMWE 

17. Club Factory 

18. Newsdog 

19. Beutry Plus 

20. WeChat 

21. UC News 

22. QQ Mail 

23. Weibo 

24. Xender 

25. QQ Music 

26. QQ Newsfeed 

27. Bigo Live 

28. SelfieCity 

29. Mail Master 

30. Parallel Space

31. Mi Video Call – Xiaomi 

32. WeSync 

33. ES File Explorer 

34. Viva Video – QU Video Inc 

35. Meitu 

36. Vigo Video 

37. New Video Status 

38. DU Recorder 

39. Vault- Hide 

40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio 

41. DU Cleaner 

42. DU Browser 

43. Hago Play With New Friends 

44. Cam Scanner 

45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile 

46. Wonder Camera 

47. Photo Wonder 

48. QQ Player 

49. We Meet 

50. Sweet Selfie 

51. Baidu Translate 

52. Vmate 

53. QQ International 

54. QQ Security Center 

55. QQ Launcher 

56. U Video 

57. V fly Status Video 

58. Mobile Legends 

59. DU Privacy

First Published:
