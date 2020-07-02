JSW Group Pledges To Reduce $400 Million Imports From China To Nil In 2 Years Time

Following incessant tensions on the LAC border, a large number of the citizens of India have united in aiming to give a befitting response to China’s aggression by dealing it an economic setback. While scores of people have boycotted Made in China products including its software, the Central government caused a major blow to China’s Digital Silk Route ambitions by banning 59 Chinese applications on Wednesday. The ban on TikTok is likely to cause up to $6 billion in losses to its parent company.

In a significant development in this regard, The JSW Group, which has net imports of $400 million from China, has pledged to bring it down to nil in the next two years. Parth Jindal, Managing Director of JSW Cement and son of Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal, said in a tweet on Thursday that ‘the unprovoked attack by the Chinese on Indian soil has been a huge wakeup call and a clarion call’ for this action.

The unprovoked attack by the Chinese on Indian soil on our brave jawaans has been a huge wake up call and a clarion call for action - we @TheJSWGroup have a net import of $400mn from China annually and we pledge to bring this down to zero in the next 24 months #BoycottChina — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) July 2, 2020

JSW Cements mainly imports clinker (rock form of cement) from China, grinds it and mixes fly ash supplied by JSW Steel to tap the domestic markets.

Earlier, in response to a Chinese mouthpiece stooge, Anand Mahindra had also used similar words - clarion call - to describe what the call-to-action to compete with China economically meant for Indian industry.

I suspect this comment might well be the most effective & motivating rallying cry that India Inc. has ever received. Thank you for the provocation. We will rise to the occasion...🙏🏽 https://t.co/LZbQhS8xVW — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 30, 2020

Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari has also said that Chinese companies would no longer be considered for road contracts, even via JVs.

India bans 59 Chinese apps

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday banned 59 Chinese applications including TikTok. The Centre stated that it has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about the misuse of these apps for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers that have locations outside India. Hence, in a move to protect the sovereignty of Indian Cyberspace and to ensure the interests of crores of Indian mobile users. The move came amid the ongoing India-China standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

