59 Chinese Apps-ban 'a Digital Strike': IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Eyes Opportunity

Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday termed the government's move of banning 59 Chinese-linked apps as a "digital strike." Addressing a virtual rally in Bengal, Prasad said, "We banned Chinese apps to protect data of countrymen; it was a digital strike."

'We will give befitting reply'

Speaking about the India-China faceoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Union Minister said, "India believes in peace but if somebody casts an evil eye we will give befitting reply" He also slammed the Communist Party and asked "Why is not CPI-M criticising China?"

On Wednesday, the minister said India must develop its own apps and stop dependence on such foreign apps.

"... the dependence on these foreign apps with their own agenda for a variety of reasons, must stop," the minister said adding that the ban presents an opportunity for Indian start-ups and bright young minds to leverage their intellectual capability and innovative thinking and come up with "good" 'Made in India' apps.

'I think it is a great opportunity'

Prasad was speaking at a conference organised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to commemorate five years of Digital India.

"In the wake of the ban which we have imposed, I don't want to go into details of it ... emergency power has been exercised and the legal process is being followed. But I think it is a great opportunity, can we come up with good apps made by Indians...," Prasad said.

"This would also offer a big scope for Public-Private Partnership," he added.

On June 29, India had banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including hugely popular TikTok and UC Browser, saying they were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the country. The ban comes in the backdrop of current stand-off along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh with Chinese troops.

(with PTI inputs)