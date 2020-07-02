Delhi Capitals Owner Pledges To Bring JSW's $400m Worth Chinese Imports To 'zero' In 2 Yrs

The India China standoff has managed to grab all the headlines in recent weeks. The India China standoff has also led to a nationwide call to ban Chinese imports. The banning of 59 Chinese applications by the Indian government is also seen as a response to the India China standoff. Ever since the India China standoff began, several Indian entrepreneurs, businessmen and corporations have supported the decision to ban Chinese goods and imports.

Also Read: Is Shein A Chinese App? Find Out If It's Among The Chinese Apps Banned In India

Recently, Anand Mahindra also gave a befitting reply to the editor of the Global Times when Chinese apps banned in India was enforced. Anand Mahindra replied to the tweet by the editor which referenced to the Chinese apps banned in India, saying that the comment will work as a rallying cry for India. The tweet was also liked by Delhi Capitals owner and the Managing Director of JSW Cement, Parth Jindal.

Also Read: Shikhar Dhawan, R Ashwin's Memes Star In Delhi Capitals' International Jokes Day Post

Delhi Capitals owner speaks on India China standoff after Chinese apps banned in India

The unprovoked attack by the Chinese on Indian soil on our brave jawaans has been a huge wake up call and a clarion call for action - we @TheJSWGroup have a net import of $400mn from China annually and we pledge to bring this down to zero in the next 24 months #BoycottChina — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) July 2, 2020

Also Read: SRH Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar In Favour Of IPL 2020 Taking Place For Financial Reasons

After Anand Mahindra, Parth Jindal, the Managing Director of JSW Cement has also pledged to cut down on Chinese imports. Parth Jindal is the son of Sajjan Jindal, who is the Chairman of the JSW Group. The JSW Group also serves as the joint owner of IPL team Delhi Capitals. The Delhi Capitals co-owner is known for speaking his mind. Recently, Parth Jindal had also questioned the exclusion of Delhi Capitals player Ravichandran Ashwin and Rishabh Pant from India’s limited-overs team.

Also Read: R Ashwin Reveals 'altruistic' Reason Behind Move From KXIP To Delhi Capitals

This time, the Delhi Capitals co-owner has spoken about the India China standoff. Jindal tweeted that the India China standoff and the unprovoked attack by the Chinese on Indian jawans has served as a huge wake-up call for the JSW Group. The Delhi Capitals owner then revealed that the JSW Group has net imports of $400 million from China. Parth Jindal then revealed that the JSW Group pledged to bring down the level of net imports to zero in the next 24 months, as they aim to boycott China due to the India China standoff.

I hope Indian traders stop imports and exports to the countries which are not India’s friends. We all Indians have a duty to impact our non friendly countries economically, while our soldiers do their duty on the borders. @nsitharamanoffc @PMOIndia — Sajjan Jindal (@sajjanjindal) June 25, 2020

Also Read: IPL 2020 Could Solely Be Held In Mumbai In October Should Situation Improve: BCCI Official

This is not the first time the Delhi Capitals co-owner has spoken on the India China standoff. Parth Jindal had also talked about how he hoped Indian traders stop imports and exports to countries which aren’t India’s friends on June 25. The Delhi Capitals co-owner went on to say that all Indians have a duty to impact non-friendly countries economically while the country’s soldiers did their duty on the border.

Image Courtesy: iplt20.com