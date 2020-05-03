K'taka Allows Distilleries, Breweries & Wineries To Begin Production Following MHA Rules

As the new guidelines by the MHA allow certain relaxations during the lockdown period, the Excise Commissioner of Karnataka has issued an order granting permission to distilleries, breweries and wineries situated outside the containment zones to begin production activity.

The permission has been granted on the condition that they strictly comply with COVID-19 related guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"In view of the state government order and the new guidelines issued by the MHA, permission is granted to distilleries, breweries and wineries situated in rural areas and industrial estates and industrial townships with access control (outside containment zones) to commence only production activity," the Excise Commissioner said in the order.

The Excise Commissioner further mentioned that in the order that the Deputy Commissioner of Excise shall ensure that wherever distilleries, breweries and wineries are permitted to carry on production activities, they shall strictly comply with COVID-19 related guidelines issued by the MHA.

COVID-19 situation in Karnataka

Five new cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of infections in the state to 606, the Health Department said on Sunday.

"Five new positive cases have been reported from last evening to this noon...Till date 606 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 25 deaths and 282 discharges," it said in a mid-day situation update. Among the new cases, three are from Kalaburagi and two from Mudhol in Bagalkot district.

While four are contacts of patients already tested positive, one is with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). The five included a woman and a 13-year-old girl, the bulletin said.

(With inputs from agency/ Image used for representational purpose)