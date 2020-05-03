'Armed Forces Pay Special Tribute To COVID-19 Warriors, Express Solidarity': Dr. Vardhan

As India gears up to enter the third phase of lockdown from May 4, the armed forces on Sunday will pay special tribute to Coronavirus (COVID-19) warriors throughout the day. The special tribute by the Armed Forces is to express solidarity with healthcare heroes & honour the selfless service of those who are ensuring basic amenities said Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Sunday.

On Friday, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the three service chiefs - Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, Army Chief Gen M M Naravane and Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria addressed the media and informed that the Armed Forces have planned a series of special activities as a tribute to healthcare workers, law enforcement, delivery personnel and media frighting the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

COVID- 19 Situation in India

Currently, India has reported a total of 39,980 cases, 10.632 have been cured and 1301 deaths have been reported as per the data released by the ministry of health and family welfare.

