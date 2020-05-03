'Armed Forces Pay Special Tribute To COVID-19 Warriors, Express Solidarity': Dr. Vardhan

The special tribute by the Armed Forces is held to express solidarity with the healthcare heroes and honour the selfless service says Dr. Harsh Vardhan

As India gears up to enter the third phase of lockdown from May 4, the armed forces on Sunday will pay special tribute to Coronavirus (COVID-19) warriors throughout the day. The special tribute by the Armed Forces is to express solidarity with healthcare heroes & honour the selfless service of those who are ensuring basic amenities said Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Sunday.

On Friday, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the three service chiefs - Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, Army Chief Gen M M Naravane and Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria addressed the media and informed that the Armed Forces have planned a series of special activities as a tribute to healthcare workers, law enforcement, delivery personnel and media frighting the novel Coronavirus pandemic. 

COVID- 19 Situation in India

Currently, India has reported a total of 39,980 cases, 10.632 have been cured and 1301 deaths have been reported as per the data released by the ministry of health and family welfare.

