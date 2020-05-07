Maruti Suzuki India To Resume Operations At Haryana's Mansar Plant From May 12

Leading automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Wednesday said that it will re-start production of vehicles at its Manesar plant from May 12.

"Maruti Suzuki India Limited would re-start the production of vehicles at its Manesar plant from May 12. All activities would be carried out strictly in accordance with the government regulations and guidelines and observing the company's own concern for the highest standards of safety," the company said in a letter to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Economic activity is slowly resuming in pockets of the country as the COVID-19 lockdown has entered its third phase in accordance with guidelines issued by the government. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on May 1, issued an order to extend the ongoing lockdown by two more weeks from May 4.

The Gurugram district administration had allowed the auto major to run the facility on a single shift basis while fixing the total number of employees at the plant at 4,696. MSI's Manesar (Haryana) plant is outside the limits of Gurugram Municipal Corporation, while its Gurugram plant falls within the city limits. The two plants in Haryana have an installed capacity to roll out 15.5 lakh units per annum. Operations at the facilities are suspended since March 22.

Because of the lockdown, Maruti Suzuki reported zero sales in the domestic market in the month of April. The car manufacturer, in a press release, announced that the domestic sales have declined since the company complied in accordance with government orders and shut down its production facilities across the country. This company also stated that there were zero sales to OEMs.

Even so, following the resumption of port operations, the company initiated an export of 632 units. The shipment was exported from the Mundra Port after following guidelines. Earlier in March, the company had reported a 47% decline in sales at 83,792 units.

