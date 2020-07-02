Netizens Disappointed After HUL Renames 'Fair & Lovely' To 'Glow & Lovely'

Hindustan Unilever's decision on Thursday to rename 'Fair and Lovely' to 'Glow and Lovely' and this has left Netizens disappointed and furious. In a statement released on July 2, HUL as their next step in the evolution of its skincare portfolio to a more inclusive vision of Positive Beauty introduced 'Glow & Lovely', the new name for the Fair & Lovely brand. The Men's range of Fair & Lovely will be called 'Glow & Handsome'.

Director Shekhar Kapur wrote, "So Fair and Lovely will now be called Glow and Lovely? C’mon Hindustan Lever. For years you’ve been profiting by destroying our nation’s young girl’s self worth by making rude comments about dark skin. Now prove your ‘intentions’ by having a dark skinned girl on your packaging." [sic]

So Ugly this is and Epitome of #Misogyny took you decades to realise how you destroyed the confidence of Dusky, Gorgeous women in the country by selling trash called #FairandLovely and now you call it #GlowandLovely

Massive #HallOfShame@HindustanLever — Vani Tripathi Tikoo (@vanityparty) July 2, 2020

HUL in June said its other skincare portfolio will also adopt a new holistic vision towards beauty that cares for everyone and celebrates all skin colours. This follows Unilever's policy for all its beauty and personal care brands, which will evolve "to a more inclusive vision of beauty that celebrates and cares for all skin tones, and no longer uses the words white/whitening', light/lightening or fair/fairness'"

Reactions

iTWEET:So there it is! HUL's #FairAndLovely will now be #GlowAndLovely! And its men's range will be #GlowAndHandsome! There goes! That's a roadblock to the potential clonal re-branding of #Emami's #FairAndHandsome! #HUL — Harish Bijoor (@harishbijoor) July 2, 2020

#glowandlovely replaces Fair and Lovely...now we are colour neutral but you spend and believe you will glow...what a marketing gimmick — Ramki (@ramki2k) July 2, 2020

Fairness cream " Fair & Lovely " will now be known as " Glow & Lovely " which still don't answer the real question that is, why we need our colour and looks to define us? Why we have to buy this products to make us feel pretty about ourselves? — Harshad Rane (@HarshadRane7) July 2, 2020

