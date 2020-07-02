Last Updated:

Netizens Disappointed After HUL Renames 'Fair & Lovely' To 'Glow & Lovely'

Hindustan Unilever's decision on Thursday to rename 'Fair and Lovely' to 'Glow and Lovely' and this has left Netizens disappointed and furious.

Hindustan Unilever's decision on Thursday to rename 'Fair and Lovely' to 'Glow and Lovely' and this has left Netizens disappointed and furious. In a statement released on July 2, HUL as their next step in the evolution of its skincare portfolio to a more inclusive vision of Positive Beauty introduced 'Glow & Lovely', the new name for the Fair & Lovely brand. The Men's range of Fair & Lovely will be called 'Glow & Handsome'. 

Director Shekhar Kapur wrote, "So Fair and Lovely will now be called Glow and Lovely? C’mon Hindustan Lever. For years you’ve been profiting by destroying our nation’s young girl’s self worth by making rude comments about dark skin. Now prove your ‘intentions’ by having a dark skinned girl on your packaging." [sic]

HUL in June said its other skincare portfolio will also adopt a new holistic vision towards beauty that cares for everyone and celebrates all skin colours. This follows Unilever's policy for all its beauty and personal care brands, which will evolve "to a more inclusive vision of beauty that celebrates and cares for all skin tones, and no longer uses the words white/whitening', light/lightening or fair/fairness'" 

Reactions

