'Hints At Colourism': Sammy Questions 'Fair & Lovely' For Endorsing Discriminatory Message

Continuing to raise his voice against racism former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy has now hit out at Indian fairness cream brand formerly known as Fair & Lovely. The cricketer has stated that the brand's advertisement 'hints at colourism' and clearly sends out a discriminatory message. This comes after the manufacturers of the fairness cream announced that they would remove the word 'fair' from the product.

In an interview with a media portal, Sammy stated that the 'Fair & Lovely' advertisement clearly says that 'fairer people' are lovely. "That is what it stands for, it hints at colourism," he added.

READ | Darren Sammy Hints At ICC Being 'racist' Over Bouncer Rules For Curbing WI's Dominance

'Racism in IPL'

Earlier, the former West Indies skipper Daren Sammy had alleged that he was subjected to discrimination based on colour in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during his stint with the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The ex-Windies cricketer demanded ICC and the cricketing world to take a stand on racism following the murder of George Floyd which has sparked protests and outrage around the globe.

READ | Fair & Lovely's New Name: Here’s What Hindustan Unilever Said After Removing ‘fair’

Taking to social media, Sammy revealed that he was called 'Kalu' during one of the games by the fans while he was playing for the Sunrisers and that he had mistakenly interpreted the meaning as a strong stallion. The star cricketer said that he was 'more pissed' now that he understood the true meaning of what he was called.

Sammy demands ICC to take stand

Former West Indies skipper Daren Sammy demanded the ICC and the cricketing world to take a stand on racism, asking them to break their silence on social injustice on people of his kind. Protests have rocked the US after George Floyd, a black man, died in Minneapolis after a white police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes even after Floyd stopped moving and was pleading for air. Taking to Twitter, Daren Sammy asked the cricketing universe to take cognizance of the act of racism, pointing out to them that it wasn't happening just in America alone.

READ | Darren Sammy Racism: Ex-SRH Teammate Pacifies West Indian After Anger Over Racial Word

READ | Sammy Alleges Racism In IPL During SRH Stint, Says He Mistook 'Kalu' For Stallion