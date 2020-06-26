'Did Nothing Wrong While Obtaining Coronil's licence, Didn't Advertise It': Patanjali CEO

Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna on Thursday said that all procedures were followed to manufacture the medicine, Coronil, and they have not done anything wrong while obtaining the licence. He added that the company did not advertise the self-touted "cure" for Coronavirus infection and just tried to tell people about its effects.

'We did not advertise the medicine'

"We have followed all procedures to manufacture the medicine (Coronil). We applied for the licence based on classical evidence of the compounds used in the medicine. We worked on the compounds and put out the results of the clinical trial before people," said Acharya Balkrishna, according to ANI.

"We have not done anything wrong while obtaining the licence. We did not advertise the medicine (Coronil), we just tried to tell people about the effects of the medicine," he added.

'We will make a decision soon'

The Haridwar-based company on Tuesday launched Coronil, claiming it can cure COVID-19. The company said the drug, when taken with another Patanjali product, had cured all coronavirus positive patients who took part in a trial within seven days. The trial, it said, was conducted in association with the National Institute of Medical Sciences, a Jaipur-based private institute.

Hours after the launch of the drug by Baba Ramdev, the AYUSH ministry had asked Patanjali Ayurved to provide details on the research leading up to it and its composition, telling the company to stop advertising it till the issue is examined.

On Wednesday, a Uttarakhand official said Patanjali Ayurved had only applied for a license to manufacture an immunity booster against cough and fever. There was nothing in their application related to the treatment of coronavirus," the state Ayurved department's license officer Y S Rawat had said. The company was being sent a notice, asking for an explanation, the department said.

MoS for the Union Ayush Ministry Shripad Naik said that Patanjali Ayurved should not have advertised its newly-launched ayurvedic drugs for COVID-19 before getting final approvals. "They (Patanjali Ayurved) should not have advertised it (Coronil) before getting final approvals. We have asked them to complete the requisite procedures. They have sent it to us and we will make a decision soon," Naik said.

'An abundant warning to Baba Ramdev'

Meanwhile, Maharashtra government has said that it will not allow the sale of "spurious medicines" in the state unless the National Institute of Medical Sciences, Jaipur finds out whether clinical trials of 'Coronil' were done at all. Maharashtra Home Minister on his Twitter on Wednesday fired, "An abundant warning to Baba Ramdev that Maharashtra won't allow the sale of spurious medicines."

The National Institute of Medical Sciences, Jaipur will find out whether clinical trials of @PypAyurved's 'Coronil' were done at all. An abundant warning to @yogrishiramdev that Maharashtra won't allow sale of spurious medicines. #MaharashtraGovtCares#NoPlayingWithLives — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) June 24, 2020

