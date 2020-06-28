FIR Lodged In Rajasthan Against Baba Ramdev, Patanjali MD Over Company's Coronil Launch

The Rajasthan Police on Saturday lodged an FIR against yoga guru Baba Ramdev for allegedly launching Coronil which claims to cure COVID-19, a senior officer said. Four others – MD of Patanjali Ayurved Acharya Balkrishna, Director of National Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (NIMS), Jaipur, BS Tomar; his son Anurag Tomar, and senior scientist Anurag Varshney – have also been named in the FIR.

Haridwar-based Patanjali Ayurved on Tuesday launched "Coronil", claiming it can cure COVID-19. It said the drug, when taken with another Patanjali product, had cured all coronavirus positive patients who took part in a trial within seven days. The trial, it said, was conducted in association with the NIMS, a Jaipur-based private institute. Hours after the launch of the drug, the AYUSH Ministry asked Patanjali Ayurved to provide details on the research leading up to it and its composition, telling the company to stop advertising it till the issue is examined.

READ | Uddhav govt warns Ramdev over Patanjali's Coronil; won't allow sale till clinically proven

Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna on Thursday said that all procedures were followed to manufacture the medicine, Coronil, and they have not done anything wrong while obtaining the licence.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ashok Gupta said that a case has been registered against Ramdev and four others at the Jyoti Nagar police station in Jaipur on the basis of a complaint lodged by an advocate, Balram Jakhad. He said that multiple complaints were received against Baba Ramdev at various police stations. The five have been booked under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, according to police.

Earlier, Rajasthan's Health Department served a notice to NIMS Hospital in Jaipur seeking explanation over conducting trials of Patanjali's drug Coronil on Coronavirus patients. The notice was served on Wednesday and sought explanation within three days.

READ | 'Given info to AYUSH Ministry': Patanjali CEO after notice over COVID breakthrough claim

READ | Baba Ramdev's Patanjali didn't mention Covid when it sought Coronil licence: Ayurved dept

Maharashtra government's warning

The Maharashtra government said that it will not allow the sale of "spurious medicines" in the State unless the National Institute of Medical Sciences, Jaipur, finds out whether clinical trials of 'Coronil' were done at all. Maharashtra Home Minister on his Twitter on Wednesday fired, "An abundant warning to Baba Ramdev that Maharashtra won't allow the sale of spurious medicines." Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government served a notice to Patanjali Ayurved.

READ | CM Uddhav Thackeray meets Central team led by Lav Agarwal, discuss COVID response

(with PTI inputs)