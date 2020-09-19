Paytm Back On Play Store; Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma Issues Statement, Thanks Users

Amid the Paytm-Google row over the removal of the main Paytm app on Friday from the Play Store on charges of violation of policies, the App's founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma issued a response on the same day after the App was back on the android store again. Sharma thanked everyone for their support and said that his fintech app had launched a UPI cashback campaign which Google mistook for gambling.

Thanks everyone for your support! Paytm App is back, live in Play Store. 🙏🏼



We launched a UPI CashBack campaign this morning. Our app got suspended by Google for this.



India, you decide if giving cash back is gambling. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/w5Rcrs6lLT — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) September 18, 2020

Google removes Paytm

For the first time, Google removed Paytm’s main application from the Google Play Store on September 18 while other applications such as its wealth and management app Paytm Money, merchant app Paytm for Business, and its movie ticketing application were still available on the Play Store for users to install. Even though Google did not mention the exact reason for the drastic move but the search giant had said earlier that Google Play is “designed to provide a safe and secure experience for our consumers while also giving developers the platform and tools they need to build sustainable businesses”.

Google in its blog had said that the company shared the same goals for its gambling policy and it prohibits “online casinos” or “any unregulated gambling apps”. Without mentioning the name, Suzanne Frey, Vice President, Product, Android Security and Privacy at Google had cited an example of the mobile application that leads consumers to an external website enabling their participation in paid tournaments.

Frey wrote, “We have the same goals for our gambling policy. We don’t allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. This includes if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies.”

Paytm issues statement

Paytm released a statement on Twitter informing the users that the main application has been removed from the Google Play Store. The mobile application is still available on Apple App Store and Paytm said that the money of all the users is “completely safe” and the individuals who have already installed the app can continue to use it without any aberration. The company has also assured its users that the Paytm app, which is officially removed from Google Play Store as of now, would be back soon.

Dear Paytm'ers,



Paytm Android app is temporarily unavailable on Google's Play Store for new downloads or updates. It will be back very soon.



All your money is completely safe, and you can continue to enjoy your Paytm app as normal. — Paytm (@Paytm) September 18, 2020

And hours later the app was back on Play Store.

Update: And we're back! 🥳 — Paytm (@Paytm) September 18, 2020

