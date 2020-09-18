Paytm Removed From Google Play Store For Violating Guidelines; Statement Issued

For the first time, Google has removed Paytm’s main application from the Google Play Store on September 18 while other applications such as its wealth and management app Paytm money, merchant app Paytm for Business and its movie ticketing application are still available on the play store for users to install. Even though Google has reportedly not mentioned the exact reason for the drastic move but the search giant had said earlier that Google Play is “designed to provide a safe and secure experience for our consumers while also giving developers the platform and tools they need to build sustainable businesses”.

Several media reports have quoted Google spokesperson saying that there is no specific reason behind Paytm’s main app being removed from its Play Store but in the same blog it had said that the company shared the same goals for its gambling policy and it prohibits “online casinos” or “any unregulated gambling apps”. Without mentioning the name, Suzanne Frey, Vice President, Product, Android Security and Privacy at Google had cited an example of any mobile application that leads consumers to an external website enabling their participation in paid tournaments.

Frey wrote, “We have the same goals for our gambling policy. We don’t allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. This includes if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies.”

Google says it wants to ‘protect users’

While Google has reiterated that its policies are meant to “protect users”, Paytm released a statement on Twitter informing the users that the main application has been removed from the Google Play Store. The mobile application is still available on Apple App Store and Paytm said that the money of all the users is “completely safe” and the individuals who have already installed the app can continue to use it without any aberration. The company has also assured its users that the Paytm app, which is officially removed from Google Play Store as of now, would be back soon.

Dear Paytm'ers,



Paytm Android app is temporarily unavailable on Google's Play Store for new downloads or updates. It will be back very soon.



All your money is completely safe, and you can continue to enjoy your Paytm app as normal. — Paytm (@Paytm) September 18, 2020

