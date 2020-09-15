CAIT Urges Sachin Tendulkar To Withdraw As Ambassador Of China-backed Patym First Games

In a letter to Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has criticised the former cricketer for accepting the role as a Brand Ambassador of Paytm First Games. Alleging that the company has substantial investment from China's Alibaba, the CAIT pointed out that Paytm First Games is a joint venture of Paytm and AG Tech of Alibaba. The traders' organization has urged Tendulkar to end his association with the company in view of the Galwan Valley clash against China, in which 20 Indian Army soldiers were martyred.

'Reject the offer'

Mentioning the anti-China sentiment across the country and with the movement to boycott Chinese goods in the backdrop, CAIT wrote, "In such a scenario, it is most astonishing and disgusting that son of the soil who is loved by the Country too much and who is considered to be much patriotic, has accepted to be Brand Ambassador of the Company which is highly infiltrated with Chinese investment. We are sure that money cannot be a consideration for you to accept such offer. Then, what prompted you to go against the mood and sentiment of the people of India, we are failed to understand."

"We request you to please reconsider your decision and reject the offer which will certainly give a strong message to China that you are standing with the country at this crucial and critical hour and also amplify your respect for mood and sentiments of the people," the letter further read.

Paytm First Games gets Sachin Tendulkar on-board

With just days ahead of the IPL 2020, Paytm First Games announced Sachin Tendulkar as its Brand Ambassador. Paytm's gaming arm is a fantasy gaming platform for several sports. With Tendulkar's appointment, the company aims to establish a stronghold in the fantasy gaming market by getting over 100 million users during the IPL 2020. It has also planned over 200 live events on the platform over the next six months.

"Cricket is an engaging sport, and we all tend to have opinions about the game – right from player selection to playing strategies. Paytm First Games will give fans the opportunity to don their thinking hats and experience the thrill of making the correct choices and getting their teams to win. I am happy to partner with Paytm First Games to enable cricket fans to engage more with the ever-popular game of cricket,” said Tendulkar after being appointed the Brand Ambassador.

