Rajnath Singh: NDA Committed To Protect & Promote Ease Of Doing Business For Traders

India Business

Rajnath Singh assured that the interests of traders will be protected and stated that the NDA government is committed to promoting ease of doing business

Written By Prachi Mankani | Mumbai | Updated On:
NDA

Union Minister Rajnath Singh on January 6, assured the interests of traders and said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is committed to promoting ease of doing business. The Minister was addressing the trader's community at the National Traders Convention, where he also accused many forces of defaming the BJP.

"There are many forces in the country who are trying to defame the NDA government on the economic issues but the government is not only aware of the issues facing the traders but also actively working towards its resolution."

Furthermore, the Defence Minister asserted that India has done a remarkable job by improving the ease of doing business ranking.

READ: 'Biggest' Defence Expo to be held in UP from feb 5-9: Rajnath Singh

READ: Rajnath Singh:'People shouldn't have misconception about CAA'

Rajnath Singh apprises about 'biggest defence expo'

The biggest Defence Expo until now, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be held in Lucknow from February 5-9 and it will make Uttar Pradesh an important destination for defence and aerospace manufacturing, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday.

He said 925 exhibitors have so far registered for the expo, which will be held in an approximately over 200-acre area. "The biggest Defence Expo till now will be held in Lucknow between February 5 to 9 and it will be inaugurated by the PM. The expo will be making UP an important destination for defence and aerospace manufacturing," Singh said. He was addressing a joint press conference with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after reviewing the preparation for the expo. Sixty-five MoUs are expected to be signed during the event, he said. 

READ: Def Min Rajnath Singh condemns attack on Nankana Sahib, says 'that is why we need CAA'

READ: Rajnath Singh visits family of late NPC leader DP Tripathi to pay condolences

Published:
