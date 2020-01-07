Rajnath Singh: NDA Committed To Protect & Promote Ease Of Doing Business For Traders

Union Minister Rajnath Singh on January 6, assured the interests of traders and said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is committed to promoting ease of doing business. The Minister was addressing the trader's community at the National Traders Convention, where he also accused many forces of defaming the BJP.

"There are many forces in the country who are trying to defame the NDA government on the economic issues but the government is not only aware of the issues facing the traders but also actively working towards its resolution."

Addressed the traders community at the National Traders Convention in New Delhi today.



The NDA government is committed to protect the interests of traders and to promote ease of doing business.



India has done a remarkable job by improving her Ease of Doing Business ranking. pic.twitter.com/NgSFGktVJA — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 6, 2020

Furthermore, the Defence Minister asserted that India has done a remarkable job by improving the ease of doing business ranking.

The biggest Defence Expo until now, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be held in Lucknow from February 5-9 and it will make Uttar Pradesh an important destination for defence and aerospace manufacturing, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday.

He said 925 exhibitors have so far registered for the expo, which will be held in an approximately over 200-acre area. "The biggest Defence Expo till now will be held in Lucknow between February 5 to 9 and it will be inaugurated by the PM. The expo will be making UP an important destination for defence and aerospace manufacturing," Singh said. He was addressing a joint press conference with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after reviewing the preparation for the expo. Sixty-five MoUs are expected to be signed during the event, he said.

