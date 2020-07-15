Reliance AGM: Isha Ambani Highlights Impact Of JioMart, Embibe, And JioHealthHub

Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani highlighted the impact of Jio innovations including JioMeet, Embibe, and JioMart. Addressing the shareholders at Reliance Industries' 43rd AGM, Isha asserted that JioMeet, an uncanny similar app to Zoom, is India’s most-secure and cost-effective video conferencing platform.

“It is designed to address real-life scenarios and solve some of the key challenges of our time,” she said.

Isha said that JioMart, an online grocery delivery service, is built upon fundamental pillars of “powerful omnichannel” tech-platform to unite customers, kiranas and producers, and a widespread physical network of Reliance Retail that takes “benefits of new commerce to every corner”. Explaining one of the latest Jio services, Isha said that kiranas will stay connected and transact with their customers on the JioMart platform, facilitated by a multifunctional POS.

“With JioMart, kirana stores will no longer be held back by limited product range, space, or delivery challenges. The partnership with JioMart can potentially help kirana stores grow business and earnings,” she further added.

Read: Reliance AGM: Google To Invest Rs 33,737 Crore For 7.7% Stake In Jio, Says Mukesh Ambani

Isha emphasised that JioMart offers a unique solution of converting the existing kirana stores into refreshed self-service stores in less than 48 hours, thereby “transforming their customer experience completely”. She announced that customers will receive a complimentary COVID essential kit with the first order placed on JioMart.

Unique offerings of JioMart to customers: Trusted supplies, fresh produce, delivered at the doorstep; great value and attractive prices; easy-to-use platform that offers intuitive experience with voice-integration in multiple languages: Isha Ambani at #RILAGM #NayeIndiaKaNayaJosh — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) July 15, 2020

'Integrating health ecosystem'

Isha Ambani said that Embibe, Jio’s education platform, will address the shortage of quality teachers in India. She said that Jio is committed to providing digital healthcare which comprised of three core pillars of Jio 4G mobile network and JioFiber broadband, JioMeet platform, and JioHealthHub platform.

“With Jio Health Platform we are integrating the overall healthcare ecosystem to enable people to book online consultations, securely store and share health records, book lab tests and avail various other healthcare services,” she added.

During the event, Mukesh Ambani announced that Google will 33,737 crores for a 7.7 per cent stake in Jio Platforms. He also said that Jio has developed a complete 5G solution from scratch, that will enable it to launch a world-class 5G service in India using 100% homegrown technologies and solutions.

Read: Reliance AGM: Jio Ready With 'world-class 5G Solution', Expected To Roll Out In 2021