Reliance AGM: JioMeet Saw 5 Million Downloads Within First Two Weeks, Says Mukesh Ambani

In the first virtual 43rd Annual General Meeting, Mukesh Ambani the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Ltd announced that JioMeet has been downloaded by more than five million people in less than 14 days of its launch. The company had released the first-ever HD video conferencing app in India for both, Android and iOS users and it supports over 100 participants on a call.

Since its release a few days ago, JioMeet has already been downloaded by more than 5 million users. Built by a young Jio Platforms team in just two months, it is India’s first and only cloud-based video-conferencing app: Mukesh Ambani at #RILAGM #NayeIndiaKaNayaJosh #Jio #JioMeet — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) July 15, 2020

The Indian business conglomerate also the company to be net debt-free ahead of the goal set for March 2021. Calling it the completion of “India’s largest rights issue”, Ambani expressed delight to have ‘met goal ahead of the target’. Moreover, Reliance also became India’s first company to come under m-cap of $150 billion.

"Reliance became the first Indian company of m-cap of $150 billion", says RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

“In last year’s AGM speech, I had shared our goal of being net debt-free. I have happy to report that we have met our goal ahead of the target. We also completed India’s largest rights issue,” he added.

Reliance is now truly a zero Net Debt company, well ahead of my goal of March 2021. It has an extremely strong Balance Sheet that will support growth plans for its three Hyper-Growth Engines — Jio, Retail and O2C: Mukesh Ambani at #RILAGM #NayeIndiaKaNayaJosh #Jio #Reliance — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) July 15, 2020

Read - Reliance AGM: Jio Ready With 'world-class 5G Solution', Expected To Roll Out In 2021

Read - Jio Glass: Reliance Debuts Mixed-reality Glasses At AGM; Features & Stunning Video Here

Mukesh Ambani says the 'world will change'

The chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Ltd also noted that the world will “change more” in the next 80 years than it did in the last 20 centuries. According to Mukesh Ambani, India has the potential to lead the significant change by providing the enterprises with the required technology and capabilities. Calling it the company’s “purpose”, he also announced the kickstarting of “five accelerators of growth of digital connectivity” including Mobile broadband, JioFiber, Jio’s enterprise broadband, broadband for SMEs, and Jio’s Narrowband Internet-of-Things (NBIoT).

Our world will change more in next 8 decades than it did in last 20 centuries. India can lead this change if its enterprises are empowered with necessary tech infrastructure and capabilities. This is Jio’s purpose, and ambition: Mukesh Ambani at #RILAGM #NayeIndiaKaNayaJosh #Jio — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) July 15, 2020

Read - Reliance AGM: Google To Invest Rs 33,737 Crore For 7.7% Stake In Jio, Says Mukesh Ambani

Read - RIL AGM 2020: Mukesh Ambani To Address Reliance Industries' 43rd AGM; Here's How To Watch