Reliance AGM: JioMeet Saw 5 Million Downloads Within First Two Weeks, Says Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Ltd said that JioMeet has been downloaded by more than 5 million people in first two weeks.

In the first virtual 43rd Annual General Meeting, Mukesh Ambani the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Ltd announced that JioMeet has been downloaded by more than five million people in less than 14 days of its launch. The company had released the first-ever HD video conferencing app in India for both, Android and iOS users and it supports over 100 participants on a call.

The Indian business conglomerate also the company to be net debt-free ahead of the goal set for March 2021. Calling it the completion of “India’s largest rights issue”, Ambani expressed delight to have ‘met goal ahead of the target’. Moreover, Reliance also became India’s first company to come under m-cap of $150 billion.

 "Reliance became the first Indian company of m-cap of $150 billion", says RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

“In last year’s AGM speech, I had shared our goal of being net debt-free. I have happy to report that we have met our goal ahead of the target. We also completed India’s largest rights issue,” he added.

Mukesh Ambani says the 'world will change'

The chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Ltd also noted that the world will “change more” in the next 80 years than it did in the last 20 centuries. According to Mukesh Ambani, India has the potential to lead the significant change by providing the enterprises with the required technology and capabilities. Calling it the company’s “purpose”, he also announced the kickstarting of “five accelerators of growth of digital connectivity” including Mobile broadband, JioFiber, Jio’s enterprise broadband, broadband for SMEs, and Jio’s Narrowband Internet-of-Things (NBIoT).

