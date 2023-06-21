Star Alliance Wins World’s Best Airline Alliance At Skytrax 2023 World Airline Awards

Star Alliance won the title of World’s Best Airline Alliance at Skytrax World Airline Awards.

The Alliance’s Los Angeles lounge won the World’s Best Airline Alliance Lounge for the seventh consecutive year. The ceremony was held at the Paris Air Show.

“Star Alliance offers a robust network and promises seamless journeys. We are very happy to learn that millions of flyers have recognised the exceptional value our alliance extends. With the skies getting busier, we welcome many more flyers to experience what Star Alliance and its 26 member airlines stand for,” said Star Alliance CEO Theo Panagiotoulias who received the award.

“The resilience and hard work of every single employee of Star Alliance and its member airlines through a tough 2022 has paid off with this win. I receive this honour on their behalf, and encourage them to strive for more this year and beyond,” he said while congratulating the team.

13 Star Alliance member airlines received 35 additional awards this year which also included the 'World’s Best Airline' award for Singapore Airlines.

Skytrax received 20.23 million entries in a survey from September 2022 to March 2023. Passengers with over 100 nationalities were represented in the survey which was provided in six major international languages. World’s Best Airline Alliance award has witnessed multiple victories by Star Alliance since its introduction in the category in 2005.

"We congratulate Star Alliance on this fabulous double achievement in the World Airline Awards, receiving both the World's Best Airline Alliance, and for having the World's Best Airline Alliance Lounge. The Star Alliance lounge in the Tom Bradley International Terminal has long been a customer favourite having previously been recognised as an award-winning lounge," said Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax.