Taj Rated As India's 'strongest Brand' Across All Sectors By Brand Finance

Indian Hotels Company's (IHCL) legendary trademark brand⁠—the Taj has been rated by Brand Finance as the 'strongest Indian brand' across all sectors in its ‘India 100 2020’ report. Taj has managed to emerge as the country's strongest brand, recording a brand strength index (BSI) score of 90.5 out of 100 and a corresponding elite AAA+ brand strength rating in the report by Brand Finance which is one of top independent brand valuation consultancies.

Expressing pride over this achievement, Puneet Chhatwal, MD & CEO of IHCL said that their philosophy of 'Tajness' which refers to their unique customer service over a century had led them to become the nation's strongest brand. Taj has received these strong ratings based on factors such as marketing investment, familiarity, loyalty, employee satisfaction, customer experience and corporate reputation which were taken into account while designing the report.

“We are humbled that Brand Finance has ranked Taj as the nation’s strongest brand. This recognition comes on the back of the relentless pursuit of Aspiration 2022 as South Asia’s most iconic and most profitable hospitality company," said Puneet Chhatwal.

"Our unique service philosophy, which we refer to as Tajness, emanates from the warmth and caring Taj has stood for over a century. We remain confident of being able to carry the trust of our guests, employees and all our stakeholders with an even stronger commitment," added the Taj MD.

Brand Finance studies a brand's performance based on its 'Brand Strength' which is calculated through intangible factors such as loyalty, customer satisfaction, user experience amongst others. Based on each factor, a brand is assigned a BSI score out of 100 and then a subsequent rating in terms of an AAA credit format.

