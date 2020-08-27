Tata Gears Up To Take On Amazon, Reliance, Flipkart In E-commerce Space Via All-in-one App

Tata Group, India's one of the most diversified and established conglomerates has decided to enhance its digital presence. The conglomerate that is known to produce necessities ranging from tea and salt to manufacturing cars and software, is planning to bring all its consumer-based products and services under one roof by building an all-in-one e-commerce app.

The prototype version of the app is ready and the launch of the app is expected by the end of 2020 or early next year.

READ | BCCI Dials Tata For Vistara To Fly All Teams To UAE For IPL 2020 On Chartered Flights

READ | After IPL 2020 Title Sponsor Rights, Tata To Lose Out On Medical Services Rights Too?

Tata's current offerings in digital domain

The move by Tata can well be perceived as fierce competition to the already existing players such as Amazon, Walmart funded Flipkart and the emerging player Reliance which is aggressively making its digital push in e-commerce domain.

Tata is a well-established player making cars, electronics, smartwatches and tea while it also holds prominence in the domain of services such as luxury hotels, airlines, utilities, insurance business, departmental stores and a supermarket chain and software. To make a consolidated app giving the majority of its services, if not all, under one app is said to be a close-knit competition to Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance and other e-commerce portals.

At present Tata already has a digital presence with an array of apps making products and services available to customers. Tata has a lifestyle shopping platform Tata Cliq, e-grocery app StarQuik, and online (and offline) electronics store Croma Retail. According to reports, the Tata group aims to consolidate all the products from these online platforms into one single app.

READ | Tata Motors Dismisses Reports Claiming Company May Sell Stake In Jaguar Land Rover

READ | Tata Group Might Acquire Air India By January 2021 If It Becomes Sole Eligible Bidder