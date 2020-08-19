After IPL 2020 Title Sponsor Rights, Tata To Lose Out On Medical Services Rights Too?

As the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) title sponsorship is set to be announced soon officially, Tata Group, which is reportedly not in contention anymore, could also the rights to provide bio-secure solutions for the IPL 2020 which will be played in UAE next month. As the tournament is being played amid COVID-19 pandemic, the BCCI has been looking to provide the contract to companies who will be able to provide all medical services required for the IPL 2020.

Also read: IPL 2020 Sponsor Dream11 Outbids Byju's And Unacademy; IPL Chairman Shares Bid Amounts

IPL 2020: Tata Group fails to land contract for biosecure bubble?

According to the report by InsideSport, three companies were in the fray to get the contract for the biosecure bubble. A source (an unnamed BCCI official) has claimed in an interaction with the publication that UAE-based VPS Healthcare, Tata and UK-based Restrata had all bid for the contract but it is the UAE-based company who are the favourites to win the contract.

Also Read: Dream11 Becomes New IPL 2020 Title Sponsor, Netizens React With Funny Memes Ft. Patanjali

The report further states that Tata Medical had given a detailed presentation to BCCI two weeks back to provide end-to-end solutions to keep the IPL 2020 COVID-19 free and the BCCI and IPL GC members were all impressed with the presentation, making them the previous favourites to bag the contract. If this development occurs officially, it would mean that through Tata Motors, Tata would only be associated as one of the official partners of the IPL, like it has in the past.

Also Read: Dream11 As IPL 2020 Title Sponsor Not In Line With PM's 'Atma Nirbhar' Call: CAB Secretary

BCCI finds new IPL sponsors

Taking about IPL sponsors, after ending its partnership with VIVO, the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI had been in the lookout for a new IPL sponsor. The IPL sponsors title was left vacant after VIVO, which had signed a ₹2200 crore, 5-year deal (2018-2022) with BCCI, withdrew after the Boycott China campaign gathered steam in the wake of the India-China standoff.

Also Read: Dream11 Set To Invest MASSIVE ₹500 Crore In IPL 2020 Including Title Sponsorship?

IPL Dream11 deal details

The wait for new IPL sponsors seems to have added as online fantasy gaming giants Dream11 bid the highest amount according to IPL chairman Brijesh Patel on Tuesday. The IPL Dream11 deal is reported to be ₹222 crore, outbidding BJYU's, who had bid for ₹201 crore and Unacademy for ₹171 crore.

IPL dates

The tournament is scheduled to start from September 19 with the final taking place on November 10. Coming to the IPL 2020 venues, the matches will be played in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. The IPL 2020 was earlier scheduled to start on March 29 but the BCCI decided to postpone the tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(COVER IMAGE:TATA / IPL/ TWITTER)