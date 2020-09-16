Jaya Prada Reacts To Jaya Bachchan's Parliament Statement, Backs Ravi Kishan

Actor and politician Jaya Prada on Wednesday while talking to ANI hit back at Jaya Bachchan's Bollywood defense made in the parliament recently. On Tuesday, Bachchan, through a Zero Hour mention in Rajya Sabha, said the entertainment industry was being targeted and asked the government to protect and support it.

Reacting to this, Prada told ANI, "It is important to save youth from drugs. This issue shouldn't be politicized. I agree with Ravi Kishan's statement. He is thinking about the future and we should accept it. But for Jaya Bachchan, she is elder to us and I respect her feelings. But her opinion on drug use seemed political. Charity should begin at home. I was worried after seeing Jaya ji's expressions and opinions on this issue."

I completely support Ravi Kishan ji's remarks about saving youth from the problem of drug trafficking/addiction. We need to raise our voice against the use of drugs & we need to save our youth. I think Jaya Bachchan ji is doing politics over the issue: Jaya Prada, BJP pic.twitter.com/VKaRkanlKq — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2020

"Amar Singh ji helped the Bachchan family and he did a lot and stood through thick and thin. But when he was hospitalised, where was Jaya ji? Where was Amit ji? Jaya ji said, 'Jis thaali...'. When Amar ji was in AIIMS, why were they distant? Who brought Jaya ji in politics? It was Amar Singh. Being a member of the first family of Bollywood, why is she not supporting the cause? Rhea is taking names in the investigation which will help us clean the muck, why is Jaya Ji taking this personally? She should come forward and prevent the youth from taking drugs," she added.

Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday spoke in support of the Bollywood industry on the second day of the Monsoon session in Parliament. Calling people's comments 'shameful,' Jaya Bachchan opined that just because of a few problematic people, the name of the entire industry should not be tarnished. She also called out people who have made their names through the industry but call it 'a gutter'.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.