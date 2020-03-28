MHA Instructs States To Provide Food, Shelter To Stranded Migrant Workers Amid Lockdown

As India enters day 4 of Coronavirus lockdown, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on Saturday, has written to the Chief Secretaries of all states clarifying that relief measures were applicable to homeless people, including migrant labourers who were stranded due to lockdown. MHA also added that relief camps must include provisions for temporary accommodation, food, clothing, medical care made available to those sheltered in relief camps. Currently, India has 775 active cases of Coronavirus and 19 deaths.

MHA assures shelter to migrant workers

Existing norms under "Relief Measures - Provision for temporary accommodation,food,clothing medical care" would be applicable to homeless people including migrant labourers, stranded due to lockdown,&sheltered i relief camps&other places for providing them food etc: Govt of India pic.twitter.com/VIon0BwIXa — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2020

Daily wage workers stranded

With the suspension of train services, reports state that millions of daily-wage labourers are stuck in several metro cities in India - mainly in Mumbai and Delhi. While several reportedly fear death from hunger rather than Coronavirus, hundreds of these labourers were seen crowding in trains prior to the lockdown - causing a health hazard amid the growing cases of Coronavirus. The Centre has rolled out a scheme of Rs 1340 crore rupees to provide subsidized or free cereals to Contractual workers amid lockdown.

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, 873 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 78 have been discharged and Maharashtra reporting the highest at 180. Nine deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and the Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 25 March to April 15.

India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar. The government is monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories with states declaring the disease an epidemic shutting down all educational institutions, monuments, parks, gyms, swimming pools, pubs and banning large gatherings. All domestic airplanes and trains have ceased operation. Visit the official government here: MINISTRY OF HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE