Kamal Nath Writes To CM Shivraj Chouhan Demanding Relief For Farmers Amid COVID Lockdown

Amid the ongoing pan-India Coronavirus lockdown, former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, on Saturday wrote to the new CM Shivraj Chouhan asking a quick economic relief package to the farmers who are facing crop damages due to unseasonal rains, hailstorm and the ongoing Coronavirus spread. He suggested that the farmers be given Rs 7500 per head immediately so as to offset their losses. Currently, Madhya Pradesh has 30 positive cases and 2 deaths.

On March 23, a day before the nationwide lockdown was announced, BJP MP chief Shivraj Singh Chouhan took oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh at Raj Bhavan for the fourth time. Chouhan said that his only goal was to stop coronavirus, inspite of hosting a public meeting where all BJP MLAs were seen celebrating, garlanding Chouhan, hugging him, feeding sweets and raising joined hands. BJP came back into power after Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party along with 22 MLAs, reducing the Congress to a minority government with 92 MLAs.

As of date, 873 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 78 have been discharged and Maharashtra reporting the highest at 180. 19 deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and the Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 25 March to April 15.

India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar. The government is monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories with states declaring the disease an epidemic shutting down all educational institutions, monuments, parks, gyms, swimming pools, pubs and banning large gatherings. All domestic airplanes and trains have ceased operation. Visit the official government site here: MINISTRY OF HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE