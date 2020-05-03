Tripura Govt Offices To Function Normally From May 4 In Green, Orange Zones

After the MHA announced a new set of guidelines for various zones amid lockdown 3.0, Tripura Government announced that all government offices in the State will function normally from May 4. Tripura State Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar stated in an official order that all categories of employees will work from the office.

As per the Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) order there is no restriction on the functioning of government offices in green and orange zones in Tripura.

In an order issued on Saturday Kumar stated, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has categorised six districts of Tripura as green zones and two districts as orange zones. "For schools, colleges, Educational/training/coaching institutions, separate orders will be issued by the concerned Department/organisation."

Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday said that the total number of Coronavirus cases in the State stood at four out of which two have already been discharged and two are active cases.

MHA issues new guidelines for different zones

On Friday, the Central government announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 17. The new guidelines for the post-May 3 lockdown period grant more relaxations for Red zones, Orange zones, and Green zones. The movement of individuals for all non-essential activities shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm and 7 am. Apart from educational institutions, hospitality services, malls, gyms, shopping malls, religious places of worship, gatherings, etc., the MHA stated that inter-district and intra-district plying of buses is also prohibited in the Orange zones. On the other hand, taxis and cab aggregators with a driver and two passengers can operate.

