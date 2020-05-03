Shramik Special Train Ferrying 800 UP Migrant Workers From Nashik Arrives In Lucknow

Over 800 labourers hailing from Uttar Pradesh arrived at Lucknow's at the Charbagh railway station in a special train from Maharashtra’s Nashik on Sunday morning amid ongoing lockdown. The Shramik Special train that started from Nashik on Saturday morning and arrived in Lucknow via Jhansi and Kanpur, ferried the migrant workers who had been stranded for weeks amid the extended lockdown period.

The Indian Railways on May 2 said that a policy decision has been taken to run 'Shramik special trains' amid the nationwide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19. The Zonal Railways will run these trains as per the demand of state administrations.

Centre starts 'Shramik special trains'

Center on May 1 decided to run Shramik Special trains to different destinations. Many people who were stranded away from their homes in different parts of the country due to the nationwide lockdown imposed by the government over a month ago will reach their native places on these trains.

The railways on Saturday ferried home nearly 10,000 migrants from eight states to Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar on 10 special trains, a senior official said. He said the trains were planned on the request of these eight states — Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

The move comes after, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) granted the permission for movement of the stranded people, including migrants labourers, workers, students, tourists, and provided the procedure for the same. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Railways said in a statement that due to the extended lockdown it has decided to cancel all passenger train services till May 17.

