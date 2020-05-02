Post-May 3 Lockdown Guidelines: MHA Clarifies Buses Will Not Ply In Orange Zones

Amid some confusion over the movement of people and vehicles in Orange zones from May 4 onwards, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued an important clarification on Saturday. Apart from educational institutions, hospitality services, malls, gyms, shopping malls, religious places of worship, gatherings, etc., the MHA stated that inter-district and intra-district plying of buses is also prohibited in the Orange zones. On the other hand, taxis and cab aggregators with a driver and two passengers can operate.

Inter-district movement of vehicles is allowed for permitted activities. Four wheeler vehicles shall have a maximum of two passengers and a driver. At the same time, the MHA has made it clear that states or Union Territories can choose to permit fewer activities in the Orange zones depending on the COVID-19 situation. As per the Ministry of Health, there are 284 Orange zones in the country. Currently, there are 37,776 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 10,018 persons have recovered while 1223 casualties have been reported.

MHA issues new guidelines for post-May 3 lockdown

On Friday, the Central government announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 17. The new guidelines for the post-May 3 lockdown period grant more relaxations for Red zones, Orange zones, and Green zones. The movement of individuals for all non-essential activities shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm and 7 am. Moreover, persons above the age of 65, persons having comorbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 have been directed to stay at home. Out-patient Departments and medical clinics can remain open in all zones barring for containment areas with social distancing norms.

