Uday Kotak Shares 2020's Top 10 Financial Institutions In World, All From US Or China

Uday Kotak, the CEO of Kotak Bank, put out a post on Sunday about the top ten financial institutions in the world in 2020 and the ones that the top ten in 2010.

Uday Kotak

Uday Kotak, the Chief Operating Officer of Kotak Bank, put out a post on Sunday about the top ten financial institutions in the world in 2020 and the ones that were the top ten in 2010. All the top ten institutions were either American or Chinese Corporations with the largest one not being a bank, Kotak remarked in his tweet.

Netizens hoped for Indian companies to be in list by 2030

Soon after the Kotak CEO tweeted, netizens shared their views on the tweet with some criticising the Indian banking system while several others expressed hope that Indian companies may make it to the list by 2030. Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoins, etc could also play a crucial role in the financial systems, opined some netizens. Some believed tech giants such as American conglomerate Apple and Indian tech giant Reliance could make it to the list by 2030.

