Uday Kotak Shares 2020's Top 10 Financial Institutions In World, All From US Or China

Uday Kotak, the Chief Operating Officer of Kotak Bank, put out a post on Sunday about the top ten financial institutions in the world in 2020 and the ones that were the top ten in 2010. All the top ten institutions were either American or Chinese Corporations with the largest one not being a bank, Kotak remarked in his tweet.

Top 10 Financial Institutions in the world in 2020. All 10 American or Chinese. Largest is not a bank! Sign of our times. Any predictions 2030? pic.twitter.com/5ONUKy8trI — Uday Kotak (@udaykotak) September 20, 2020

Netizens hoped for Indian companies to be in list by 2030

Soon after the Kotak CEO tweeted, netizens shared their views on the tweet with some criticising the Indian banking system while several others expressed hope that Indian companies may make it to the list by 2030. Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoins, etc could also play a crucial role in the financial systems, opined some netizens. Some believed tech giants such as American conglomerate Apple and Indian tech giant Reliance could make it to the list by 2030.

Sure indian banks like Kotak & HDFC have the potential to reach that valuation levels .. as the vauation of banks in 2010s lists has not more than tripled by 2020 while indian banks got huge valuation change during the same period,all if similar trend follows — parixit niwadunge (@Pniwadunge) September 21, 2020

The way the world business compass is pointing towards India, we will see a few Indian Banks on the leader board in the next decade. And Kotak is definitely in contention. This comes more from heart rather than intelligence. — Sumit Kumar (@ske333000) September 20, 2020

Sir I see Kotak bank , Paytm and Jio could probable in the List — Ramashankar Tyagi (@RamashankarTyag) September 20, 2020

It will be “Crypto Currency” . New age banks will emerge . Tradition banks will phase out ,like snail mail has transitioned to email . Unless traditional banks start preparing for crypto in their readiness for future. All the best to Kotak Mahindra Bank . — shailendrakharwar (@shailkharwar) September 21, 2020

Hello Uday Sir..Next Gen finance is already started in Crptocurrencies..called as Decentralized Finance(#DeFi )..that has brought new Bullrun in Cryptos and huge wave is on-going now ..#DeFi is mind blowing.staking, lending,liquidity mining, pooling and yield farming..1/2 — Sumit valecha (@SumitValecha) September 20, 2020

and that too all this without any financial/banking institutions. GIving back control of money back to People..thats Real power of Blockchain and Cryptos..ANd our bad..india will again be left behind coz Cryptos r not getting support from Indian Government. @cryptokanoon 2/2 — Sumit valecha (@SumitValecha) September 20, 2020

So whoever adopts this disrupting tech of Blockchain/Cryptos early will lead the race to top by 2030.and many european nations have become Crypto Industry Hubs.add to that Singapore Hongkong and South Korea are adopting very fast..India again lagging as usual @NischalShetty — Sumit valecha (@SumitValecha) September 20, 2020

Yes, I guess one of our Nationalised Bank will enter in this list in 2030. Its time to merge all private sector banks into one Nationalised bank. @dugalira @mangeshkarlata — SAURABH AGGARWAL (@Saurabh_Munger) September 20, 2020

In 2030, I believe there will be more technology companies than what we call Banks today. So Apple, Jio or other such companies could be there. I will be delighted to see atleast 2 Indian companies here. — Alok Mishra (@akm_startingUp) September 20, 2020

Even by 2030 bank may not be the largest financial institution. I am doubtful Whether India will figure in top 10 by 2030. But I hope we are proved wrong and India would surprise us after 10 years! — Mahendra Dev (@MahendraDevS) September 21, 2020

