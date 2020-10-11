'Uttarakhand Received Rs 25,000 Crore Investment In 3.5 Years': CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday said that investment worth Rs 25,000 crore has been made in the state in the last three-and-a-half-years. The Chief Minister, who communicated with social entrepreneurs of the state through video conferencing, also said that Rs 40,000 crore has been invested in the industrial sector till 2017.

While interacting with the social entrepreneurs Rawat said that if they move ahead considering local resources as the basis, it will facilitate the state to become self-reliant.

"With the formation of the state, investment of Rs 40,000 was made in the state till 2017 in the industrial sector, whereas in the last three and a half years, investment of Rs 25,000 crores has been done. The work of making electricity and charcoal from pine leaves has been started in the state," said Rawat.

"In Uttarakhand's forest area 27 percent area is covered with pine, there was also a lot of problems of pine forest, this policy will be very effective in the use of pine and increase the employment opportunities at the local level," he added.

Mukhya Mantri Saur Swarojgar Yojana

Rawat said 150 types of works can be done under Chief Minister Swarojgar Yojana and Chief Minister Solar Self-Employment Scheme has been started in the state.

"This scheme will prove to be very effective for self-employment to the people in rural areas," he said. Rawat recently launched the Mukhya Mantri Saur Swarojgar Yojana for self-employment by solar energy farming.

"The aim of the scheme is to promote the production of green energy and to provide self-employment opportunities to the youth of the State and returning migrants. Each beneficiary of this scheme will be allocated solar plants of 25 kilowatts and 10,000 people will get self-employment under this scheme," the Chief Minister said speaking at the launch of the event on Wednesday.

The statement further mentioned that beneficiaries can take a loan from private or national banks. Private banks will give loans for the scheme for a period of eight years at an interest rate of eight percent.

"A committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of the District Magistrate to allocate projects at the district level to the applicants found suitable by the technical committee. After receiving the project allocation letter, the beneficiary will enter a power purchase agreement with the Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited. Within seven days of submission of the project allocation letter, a copy of the contract and other necessary records will be forward to the concerned bank branch. Within 15 days, the acceptance or rejection notice from the bank branch will be conveyed to the beneficiary," the statement said.

(With ANI inputs; Image credit - ANI)

