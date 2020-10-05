Uttarakhand: Man-eating Leopard Caught By Forest Officials In Pithoragarh

On October 4, Forest Department officials captured an omnivores leopard in Chhana village of Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand, suspected of devouring at least two. The ferocious cat has been sent off to Almora Zoo. The leopard has been roaming free and had caused panic among the villagers. The animal was seen enclosed in a cage and raging after the forest officials managed to rescue it, although the details of how the wild animal managed to enter the urban settlements have not been given out.

Earlier, two days ago, a 14-year-old boy was discovered mauled by a suspected leopard in the Dhaurahra range of North Kheri forest division. Chandan, a resident of Sahabdeenpurwa village, was killed by a man-eating species while he was collecting grass and fodder for the livestock. Later, the authorities found that the boy was the victim of a deadly attack by a leopard, according to a PTI report.

Leopard kills a boy

By the time villagers heard a scream and rushed on the site to help the severely injured boy, he had succumbed and the leopard had fled into the forests. Anil Kumar Patel, a North Kheri Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) told sources of PTI that the local field staff on the spot of the incident collected the pugmarks of the animal that attacked the boy, and it was found to be a leopard. The Leopard’s movement was being reported since the past one week by the locals, he added.

The incident of the leopard attacks has recently started to make headlines as the wild species tend to meander away from their habitat into village areas. A 19-year-old college student was reportedly attacked by a leopard while attending online classes at Khapatia village of Tapi district in South Gujarat, according to a PTI report. The leopard showed up when the boy Govind was in midst of an online lecture and clawed his leg, dragging in the nearby bushes.

