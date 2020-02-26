Vijaya Opening Time, Lunch Hours, NEFT And RTGS Timings As Of Feb 2020

Vijaya Bank is a top public sector bank established in 1931. As of April 2019, Vijaya Bank was merged with Bank of Baroda along with Dena Bank. Vijaya Bank has its corporate office in Bengaluru in the state of Karnataka. Vijaya Bank offers many banking facilities to its customers across the country. Read on to know more about Vijaya Bank opening and working timings if you wish to avail these facilities.

If you are interested in opening a banking account with Vijaya Bank, then you must have complete knowledge about the working of the bank. Vijaya Bank also offers internet banking facilities but there can be certain times when you are required to visit the bank physically. For the same, it is important to know about the working hours, lunchtime, etc.

Working Hours Vijaya bank timings on weekdays (Monday to Friday) 10:00 am to 03:30 pm Vijaya Bank timings on Saturday (1st, 3rd, 5th Saturday of Every Month) 10:00 am to 03:30 pm Vijaya Bank Timings on Saturday (2nd, 4th Saturday of Every Month) The bank is closed on these days Vijaya Bank Timings on Sunday The bank is closed on these days

What time does Vijaya Bank open for business? (As of February 2020)

Customers can visit Vijaya Bank on any of the working days during the week between 10:00 am to 03:30 pm. Additionally, you can also visit the bank on every Saturday between 10:00 am to 03:30 pm. Please do note that Vijaya Bank is closed on every Sunday. The bank also remains closed on every second and fourth Saturday of every month. Do note that Vijaya Bank is also closed on all public holidays as well.

What time does Vijaya Bank close? (As of February 2020)

Customers who wish to visit Vijaya Bank for any banking facilities should make a note of the closing timings. Vijaya Bank will be closed for customers after 03:30 pm on all working days. If you intend to visit the bank, then do make sure that you do so at least half an hour before closing hours.

What are the Vijaya Bank Lunch hours? (As of February 2020)

Every bank across the country has a certain lunch hour during which the banking facilities will be unavailable to its customers. The lunch hours for Vijaya Bank is between 02:00 pm to 02:30 pm. The bank will not conduct any banking during this time. Hence, you should avoid visiting the bank during the same.

What are the Vijaya Bank's NEFT timings? (As of February 2020)

Vijaya Bank processes all NEFT transactions in hourly batches. The NEFT timings from Monday to Friday are between 09:00 am to 07:00 am. However, the NEFT timings for every working Saturday is from 09:00 am to 01:00 pm.

Vijaya Bank NEFT timings (weekdays) 09:00 am to 07:00 am Vijaya Bank NEFT timings (working Saturdays)

What are the Vijaya Bank's RTGS timings? (As of February 2020)

Vijaya Bank also carries out RTGS transactions for its customers. If you wish to do an RTGS transaction, then Vijaya Bank RTGS timings from Monday to Friday are between 08:00 am to 04:30 pm. On every working Saturday, the RTGS transactions by Vijaya Bank are carried out between 08:00 am to 04:30 pm.

Vijaya Bank RTGS timings (weekdays) 08:00 am to 04:30 pm Vijaya Bank RTGS timings (working Saturdays) 08:00 am to 04:30 pm

Additional information regarding Vijaya Bank (As of February 2020)

o As of February 2020, Vijaya Bank has more than 2000 branches across the country.

o Vijaya Bank also has more than 2100 ATMs in India.

o Vijaya Bank also employees more than 16,000 people in India.

