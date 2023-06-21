Vistara Awarded Best Airline In India And South Asia For Third Consecutive Year  

Vistara moved four places up and ranked 16th worldwide from last year at the 2023 World Airline Awards by Skytrax.

The joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines is the only Indian carrier to feature in World’s Top 20 Airlines list for the second time in a row. The airline won the 'Best Airline in India and South Asia' award for the third consecutive year and ‘Best Airline Staff in India and South Asia’ for the fifth straight time, ‘Best Cabin Crew in India and South Asia’ for the third consecutive year and ‘Best Business Class Airline in India and South Asia’.

The award ceremony took place at the Paris Air Show 2023. The airline also secured the eighth position, moving up by one rank from last year, for the ‘Best Airlines in Asia 2023’. It ranked 19th in the rankings for ‘World's Best Airline Cabin Crew 2023’ and 20th in the category of ‘World’s Best Inflight Entertainment 2023’.

“We are overjoyed to have done it again. It is extremely gratifying for all of us at Vistara to be awarded the Best Airline in India and South Asia for the third time, and Best Airline Staff in India and South Asia for the fifth time. We are also ranked 16th amongst the world’s best airlines along with winning these stellar accolades at 2023 World Airline Awards by Skytrax," said Vinod Kannan, CEO, Vistara.

"These awards are a strong endorsement of our customers’ trust in our thoughtful service, consistent operational excellence and constant innovations, all aimed at elevating their travel experience. These awards are also a recognition of the hard work put in by our employees, especially the frontline teams, who have given their all to Vistara throughout our eight years of existence. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to Skytrax for these coveted awards which strengthen our resolve to delight our customers at every touchpoint and on every journey,” he added

Vistara was voted for by travellers globally from over 100 nationalities. The World Airline Awards are based on the world’s largest airline passenger satisfaction survey of more than 20.23 million travellers. The survey was taken for the period between September 2022 and May 2023.

Congratulating Vistara and commenting on the awards, Edward Plaisted, CEO, Skytrax said, "We congratulate Vistara on the fantastic achievement of winning this award as the Best Airline in India & South Asia. The double success of scooping the award for the Best Airline Staff in India & South Asia for the fifth time is an unprecedented achievement in this region.”