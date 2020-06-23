'Given Info To AYUSH Ministry': Patanjali CEO After Notice Over COVID Breakthrough Claim

Responding to the Ministry of AYUSH's direction to submit the composition of 'Coronil,' Patanjali CEO Acharya Balakrishnan has stated that the company has provided the information as demanded.

Patanjali has claimed that its medicine - Coronil - cures 100% of COVID-19 patients in 7 days. Following the claims made by Patanjali, AYUSH Ministry asked the company to stop advertising such claims and directed it to submit details such as name and composition of the medicines for COVID-19 treatment, the site where the research study was conducted, sample size, Institutional Ethics Committee clearance, CTRI registration and the results of the study.

Issuing his first response, Acharya Balkrishna remarked, "Communication gap has been done away with and we have 100% fulfilled all standard parameters for Randomised Placebo-Controlled Clinical Trials." He also heaped praise on the ruling government for providing 'encouragement and pride' to Ayurveda.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of AYUSH issued a clarification on Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.'s claim that its new medicines would help in treating the novel coronavirus. It stated that the facts and details in this regard were not known to the Union government. Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. was informed that such advertisements of drugs are regulated under the provisions of Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954 and Rules thereunder and the directives issued by the Centre in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

Ayurvedic medicine launched

Earlier in the day, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev announced that Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. had prepared the first Ayurvedic-clinically controlled, research, evidence, and trial based medicine to treat COVID-19. He mentioned that a clinical case study and clinical controlled trial had been conducted which found that 69% and 100% of the patients recovered in three and 7 days respectively. The 'Coronil' medicine is a part of a kit that also comprises another tablet and an oil. According to Baba Ramdev, active compounds of Ashwagandha, Giloy, and Tulsi had been used in 'Coronil'. He claimed that the entire kit would help in strengthening the immunity of a person.

