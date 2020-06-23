Delhi: Huge 10,000-bed COVID Facility To Be Inaugurated, Equals Size Of 20 Football Fields

India's largest COVID Care facility at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Delhi is all ready to be inaugurated next week. Built over the 300-acre sprawling campus of Radha Saomi Satsang Beas in Chhattarpur's Bhati mines, the makeshift facility set up in a 1755 sqft x 703 sqft area will house over 10,000 COVID patients.

The facility which is roughly the size of 20 football fields will be named Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital. It is said to be 10 times bigger than 1,000-bed makeshift hospital built in Wuhan by the Chinese government in 10 days.

In response to the Government's urgent demand for beds, the spiritual organisation earlier this month willingly reached out to the Centre to allow its sprawling campus to be converted into a 10,000-bed facility for COVID patients. Catering to the alarming need of beds amid soaring Coronavirs numbers in Delhi, the massive makeshift hospital is equipped with toilet blocks on both sides of the shed and oxygenated beds as well. Radha Soami has also volunteered to provide meals to the patients at the care centre.

This COVID centre is said to have 100 blocks, housing 100 beds in each block. It will be equipped with 500 urinals, 450 bathrooms and 300 wheel-chairs. There will be two buildings for storage, medicine for PPE kits and other belongings. About 50 acres has been slotted for toilets, bathrooms and parking.

Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting him to supervise the development of the COVID Care Centre. The Home Minister is expected to visit the facility later this week.

Delhi recorded 2,909 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the tally in the city over the 62,000-mark, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 2,233. It is projected that by the end of July, Delhi will witness 5 lakh cases of Coronavirus and will require over 80,000 beds to successfully tackle the pandemic in the city.

