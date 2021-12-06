Last Updated:

Zoho CEO Vembu Rides Mahindra Electric Auto; Shares Feedback To Anand Mahindra On Twitter

CEO of Zoho Corporation, Sridhar Vembu, who has recently purchased an electric auto manufactured by the Mahindra Group, has shared some valuable feedback.

Written By
Ajeet Kumar
Sridhar Vembu

Image: Twitter/Sridhar Vembu/PTI


Business Tycoon Anand Mahindra, who is quite active on social media for his innovative and sometimes heartwarming posts, got some impressive replies from another Indian businessman. In the latest post, the CEO of Zoho Corporation, Sridhar Vembu, who has recently purchased an electric auto manufactured by Mahindra group, has shared some valuable feedback with Mr Anand. According to Vembu, he purchased Mahindra Treo electric auto and went on a test drive in his village in Tamil Nadu in order to check its "durability" and "capability".

Read the post of Vembu here:

Appreciating the electric vehicle, Vembu called it a "practical commute vehicle" that has a capability of 55 km/hour speed and a range of 125 km on a full charge. Like a typical customer, he too took to the microblogging site to share some suggestions to Mahindra Chairman regarding the electric autos. 

READ | Anand Mahindra fumes & issues meme-filled warning over fake quotes on his name; see post

In a series of tweets, Vembu said, "Yesterday I got my new @MahindraElctrc Treo electric auto. This one is a serious upgrade - capable of 55 km/hour speed and a range of 125 km on a full charge. That makes it a practical commute vehicle and I love driving it around! I have some suggestions @anandmahindra."

READ | Jay Kotak backs Anand Mahindra, says 'regulation of crypto urgently needed in India'

Netizens urge Mahindra to decrease price of EV

While appreciating its design, he said that the villagers are really impressed with the "cool" design of the electric auto and added that they prompted fascinating questions when he was driving in the rural areas. Also, he disclosed the price of the auto and suggested decreasing the same to make it more affordable for families.

READ | Anand Mahindra shares video featuring musicians' melodious tribute to Kabir; WATCH

"Design can make this a really cool vehicle. When I drive my auto on rural roads, people ask me where to get one," he wrote on Twitter. In the last tweet, he suggested Mahindra Chairman offer a variety of designs and colours on the electric auto line.

READ | Anand Mahindra hails Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal's appointment, calls it 'Indian CEO virus'

"Come up with a cool marketing campaign to popularize these low-cost electric vehicles. I see great potential for them. I love driving one!" he suggested.

READ | Anand Mahindra shares Italian film 'Omicron' poster; 'Someone beat me to writing a script'

Meanwhile, the social media post from Zoho CEO has been widely appreciated by netizens. Some netizens, who are quite impressed with the auto, replied to the post and urged Mahindra to decrease the price to make it more affordable.

"Looks good. But 3.5 lakhs on-road price is too steep, not just for individuals to own, but also for professional auto drivers. I am assuming that 3.5 hrs full charging time is using a normal socket 230V 5A socket. With 15rs per KM fare, the drivers will earn around 1000/- PD," wrote such user. However, Mahindra CEO is yet to reply to his post. 

Image: Twitter/Sridhar Vembu/PTI

Tags: Sridhar Vembu, Anand Mahindra, Zoho
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND