Zoho CEO Vembu Rides Mahindra Electric Auto; Shares Feedback To Anand Mahindra On Twitter

Business Tycoon Anand Mahindra, who is quite active on social media for his innovative and sometimes heartwarming posts, got some impressive replies from another Indian businessman. In the latest post, the CEO of Zoho Corporation, Sridhar Vembu, who has recently purchased an electric auto manufactured by Mahindra group, has shared some valuable feedback with Mr Anand. According to Vembu, he purchased Mahindra Treo electric auto and went on a test drive in his village in Tamil Nadu in order to check its "durability" and "capability".

Appreciating the electric vehicle, Vembu called it a "practical commute vehicle" that has a capability of 55 km/hour speed and a range of 125 km on a full charge. Like a typical customer, he too took to the microblogging site to share some suggestions to Mahindra Chairman regarding the electric autos.

In a series of tweets, Vembu said, "Yesterday I got my new @MahindraElctrc Treo electric auto. This one is a serious upgrade - capable of 55 km/hour speed and a range of 125 km on a full charge. That makes it a practical commute vehicle and I love driving it around! I have some suggestions @anandmahindra."

Netizens urge Mahindra to decrease price of EV

You are right Sir. Auto is a very comfortable vehicle for our climatic conditions. But we need to make the design more stylish for people to make it "cool".

Another problem with auto is people in it getting drenched during rain, so may be look in to that also ? — Bhagwamom (@bhagwamom) December 6, 2021

Sridhar you are setting a great example by promoting e vehicles when leaders flaunt their imported vehicles! Great suggestions and am sure Anand Mahindra will hear you out. India has the right skills to build the entire value chain for e vehicles — G.K.RAJU (@GKRAJU1) December 6, 2021

I guess a full door with air conditioner option would be an overkill. But a foldable flap door to protect against rain would be useful. — Ganesh Subramanian (@gansubwrld) December 6, 2021

I would keep the open design and market it as "the affordable convertible" 😀



Seriously the appeal for me (and I am sure many others) is that it doest box us in. So making this a sealed box would be a downgrade! — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) December 6, 2021

While appreciating its design, he said that the villagers are really impressed with the "cool" design of the electric auto and added that they prompted fascinating questions when he was driving in the rural areas. Also, he disclosed the price of the auto and suggested decreasing the same to make it more affordable for families.

"Design can make this a really cool vehicle. When I drive my auto on rural roads, people ask me where to get one," he wrote on Twitter. In the last tweet, he suggested Mahindra Chairman offer a variety of designs and colours on the electric auto line.

"Come up with a cool marketing campaign to popularize these low-cost electric vehicles. I see great potential for them. I love driving one!" he suggested.

Meanwhile, the social media post from Zoho CEO has been widely appreciated by netizens. Some netizens, who are quite impressed with the auto, replied to the post and urged Mahindra to decrease the price to make it more affordable.

"Looks good. But 3.5 lakhs on-road price is too steep, not just for individuals to own, but also for professional auto drivers. I am assuming that 3.5 hrs full charging time is using a normal socket 230V 5A socket. With 15rs per KM fare, the drivers will earn around 1000/- PD," wrote such user. However, Mahindra CEO is yet to reply to his post.

Image: Twitter/Sridhar Vembu/PTI