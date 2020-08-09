Zomato Introduces 10 Days Of 'period Leave' For Employees To Build Inclusive Work Culture

Online food ordering platform Zomato on Saturday announced that it is introducing ten days ‘period leaves’ for all women including the transgender employees to build a more inclusive work culture in its organisation. Company's CEO Deepinder Goyal said the move is to 'foster a culture of trust, truth and acceptance'.
“At Zomato, we want to foster a culture of trust, truth and acceptance. Starting today, all women (including transgender people) at Zomato can avail up to 10 days of period leaves in a year,” Goyal said in a blog post.
Goyal further said there shouldn’t be any shame or stigma attached to applying for a period leave. "You should feel free to tell people on internal groups, or emails that you are on your period leave for the day," he said.
In a note for the male employees in his blog, Goyal said, “Our female colleagues expressing that they are on their period leave shouldn’t be uncomfortable for us. This is a part of life, and while we don’t fully understand what women go through, we need to trust them when they say they need to rest this out."
"I know that menstrual cramps are very painful for a lot of women – and we have to support them through it if we want to build a truly collaborative culture at Zomato," said Goyal.
Going forward, women at Zomato can avail up to 10 period leaves in a year. This also applies to transgender people working at Zomato.💁♀️— Zomato (@Zomato) August 8, 2020
Ladies,
How many times have you had to send a message to your team saying “unwell today – taking the day off” and having to answer concerned questions about your health with a feeble “stomach upset / weakness etc.” when you really wanted to say “on my period, terrible cramps – need a heating pad, some chocolate and a lot of green tea (or something stronger) so I’m taking the day off”?
While we are introducing this leave to build a more inclusive work culture, a word of necessary advice –
