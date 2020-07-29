Zomato Takes 'Instagram Vs Reality' Challenge, Momo Lovers Share Their Version

The Zomato handle made a tweet on July 28, participating in the popular Instagram vs Reality meme trend. The pictures uploaded by the handle makes you drool while the post in itself is very interesting. Many netizens have been able to relate to this tweet because of their love for momos.

'Instagram vs. Real' meme takes over social media

The tweet includes two images, both of momos. As per the trend, one depicts the posts people put up on social media, all fancy. However, the other picture portrays reality. The first image is labelled as ‘me on ig’ while the second one is labelled as ‘me irl’. The Zomato twitter handle is already known for sharing such humorous posts and this one adds on to the list. The humorous tweet by Zomato has managed to gather 730 likes and 54 Retweets and comments.

me on ig me irl pic.twitter.com/fldgHynreq — Zomato (@ZomatoIN) July 28, 2020

If you are someone who loves momos, you will be able to relate to it and so did many netizens. However, there were also people who came forward on the comment sections and used the same meme for the zomato app. People also posted similar memes in the comment section.

me on ig vs me irl pic.twitter.com/JmAPpH50zf — goDutch | Split & Pay App (@goDutch_in) July 28, 2020

Seen on zomato Dlvrd by zomato pic.twitter.com/qNkXTdGM35 — C S Teja (@TheTweetsofTeja) July 28, 2020

Left - What they show on zomato

Right - what I get when they deliver 🙄 — Sagar Tandon (@SagarTandon24) July 28, 2020

And the twist is that the right one tastes better🤤 — Utkarsh Puri (@UtkarshPurii) July 28, 2020

The 'Ig vs. Real' meme has been going around on social media for some time now. Few days back, Google CEO Sundar Pichai also participated in the meme by posting two pictures taken during an Instagram shoot. The first picture shows him in a perfect frame wearing crisp blue shirt while the second picture is that of a normal setting where he is seen using his mobile phone. He captioned the image as, "IG vs. reality...comfy shoes + checking on @fcbarcelona scores between takes:)". The picture went viral on social media and has managed to gather 318,115 likes.

(Image Credits: Twitter/ZomatoIN)

