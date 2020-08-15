Facebook Clashes With Apple After It Refuses To Waive Off 'transnational Fee'

Facebook joined the growing list of app developers who are against the idea of revenue-sharing policy for in-app purchases that Apple has seemingly proposed. Facebook alleged that iPhone maker's fee structure was hurting small business at the time of the global pandemic COVID.

Facebook goes after Apple

On Friday, August 14, a new plan was rolled out by the social network in 20 different countries. This feature allowed businesses to charge users for giving them access to video streams such as Dance, fitness, cooking, etc. Facebook went after Apple when it refused to waive its usual 30% fee from all the transactions which will be taking place within applications present on the devices. Further, Apple did not allow Facebook to process any of the payments using its own technology for all the iOS users.

“We went through our usual channels to suggest strongly to them to waive their fee or to let us use Facebook Pay -- one of the two -- and they declined," Simo said about Apple in an interview.

When Simo notices that Facebook is disagreeing with Apple's revenue structure, she said, "Apple is an important partner and Facebook relieves on Apple's App Store to distribute its own apps."

“Helping small businesses recover from COVID is a critical thing that all tech companies should help with," she said. “The reason we’re calling them out here is we hope they join us and end up waving their fees, so that’s really the goal here."

