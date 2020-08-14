Epic Games Vs Apple: Why Is Fortnite Developer Company Mocking Apple's '1984'?

Fortnite was recently banned from Apple after Epic Games implemented its independent in-app payment system which bypasses the tech giant's mandatory 30 per cent fee. The decision of banning Fortnite from Apple in its entirety was not received by Epic Games pleasantly and it is one of the most dominant mobile software marketplaces in the world, launched a campaign against Apple. The gaming company dropped a short film titled 'Nineteen Eighty-Fortnite', which is a parody of Apple's infamous '1984' commercial which aired back during the 1984 Super Bowl, as a promotion for the Macintosh computer prior to its launch.

Epic Games mocks Apple

The video posted by Fortnite as retaliation towards Apple's unwelcomed move is a spoof of Apple's famous 1984 commercial. The commercial was dystopian-themed and was directed by the Blade Runner director Ridley Scott, having a whopping budget of $500,000. Epic's video follows the same story as Apple's ad back in the day.

In the original commercial, a woman runs towards a big screen housing the face of a dictator with a sledgehammer, she later swings the sledgehammer towards the screen and breaks it. The ad closes with words 'Why 1984 won't be like '1984', which is a reference to Orwell's dystopian book. In Epic Games' parody video, the dystopian dictator on the big screen has been replaced with a speaking logo of Apple.

Image courtesy - Epic Games' 1984 parody

With the video, Epic has filed a lawsuit against Apple, which furthermore brews the dispute the two companies are having. Fortnite had announced that they will be giving a permanent drop of 20% on the price of V-Bucks, the currency used in the game. Though these changes were visible for PC and console users, mobile phone users couldn't receive it. Thus, Fortnite directed players to its independent payment system which enables them to get the best deal on V-Bucks.

This was deemed as a violation of Apple's App Store policy by the tech giant who later yanked the game in its entirety from the App Store. This move has now been criticised by Apic Games who claim the company is trying to build a monopoly in the market. Reports suggest that Google has also banned Fortnite from its platform.