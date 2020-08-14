'Ted Lasso', 'Boys State' & Other New Arrivals On Apple TV+ In August 2020

The upcoming series and movies on the streaming platform Apple TV+ include the fresh episodes of series The Oprah Conversation and Little Voice. The streaming platform will also start streaming its new series Ted Lasso and a documentary titled Boys State.

The streaming platform has also announced the release date of Long Way Up, which is September 18. Read on to know the details of all new arrivals on Apple TV+ in August 2020.

The first week of August 2020 on Apple TV+

The Oprah Conversation - New episode dropped on August 6

Filmed remotely, Oprah lead to timely and intimate discussions with today’s foremost newsmakers, thought leaders, and masters of their craft. Bringing truth and perspective covering a wide range of topics around the globe, the guests reveal gripping stories of human connection. This week’s fresh episode, titled How To Be An Antiracist, featured Oprah and Professor Ibram X. Kendi.

Little Voice - New episode dropped on August 7

Little Voice, starring Brittany O’Grady, Sean Teale, Colton Ryan, Shalini Bathina, Kevin Valdez, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Chuck Cooper, is a romantic musical drama based in New York.

Created by Jessie Nelson, the series follows Bess King, (O’Grady) a uniquely talented performer struggling to fulfil her dreams while navigating rejection, love, and complicated family issues. In this week’s new episode, titled Ghost Light, Bess experienced a setback as Benny set up a series of meetings with record executives. The series has dropped a total of six episodes as of now.

Coming soon in August 2020

Ted Lasso premiering on August 14

Ted Lasso will mark the collaboration between the Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence and the former Saturday Night Live comedian Jason Sudeikis. The comedy-drama Ted Lasso will revolve around a gung-ho American college football coach, who has been hired to manage an English Premier League soccer team. The first three episodes of the sports series will debut on Friday, August 14. Following the premiere, new episodes will be dropped weekly, every Friday on Apple TV+.

Boys State premiering on August 14

The American documentary, directed by Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine, will follow a thousand teenage boys attending Boys/Girls State in Texas, gathered to build a representative government from the ground up. The documentary, released in January 2020, bagged a positive response from the critics. along with Ted Lasso, Boys State will also avail on the streaming platform from August 14.

